BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR, Mar 11: A woman was crushed under a train in Birampur Dakshin Rail Gate area in the upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Eyewitness Rail Gateman Saifuzzaman said the Chilhati-bound train of 'Nilsagor Express' hit the woman at around 2:30pm, leaving her dead on the spot.

Hili Government Railway Police Sub-Inspector Mohidul Islam confirmed the incident.