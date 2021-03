Training on fish cultivation ends in Jamalpur

JAMALPUR, Mar 11 : A two-day training on fish cultivation ended at District Fisheries Office on Wednesday.

Jamalpur Sadar Upazila Fisheries Office arranged the training on fish cultivation using modern technology for registered fish cultivators.

Under the project of extension of fish cultivation at union level, a total of 18 farmers took part in the training in the first phase.

District Fisheries Officer Dr. Kaisir Mohammad Moinul Hasan was present at the training programme as chief guest with Senior Upazila Fisheries Officer Mamotazunnesa in the chair.