123 detained on different charges in four districts

A total of 123 people including a madrasa teacher and two expatriates were arrested on different charges in separate drives in four districts- Bogura, Dinajpur, Chattogram and Rajshahi, in four days.

NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: Police, in a drive, arrested eight people on charge of gambling in Nandigram Municipality area of the district on Wednesday night.

The arrested persons are: Akbar Ali, 46, son of Harunar Rashid, Juwel Ali, 26, son of Hazrat Ali, Anisur Rahman, 25, son of Fazlur Rahman, Hasan Pramanik, 22, son of Elahi Hossain, Mohammad Ali, 55, son of Jarif Uddin, Abdul Bariq, 35, son of Akkas Ali, Sohrab Ali, 40, son of Abdur Rahman, and Lokman Pramanik, 45, son of Delbor Pramanik. They all are residents of Namuit Village in Nandigram Municipality.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive at a field in Naimut area at night and arrested them red-handed while gambling.

After filing of a case under the Gambling Act with Nandigram Police Station (PS), the arrested were sent to jail.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Kamrul Islam confirmed the matter.

DINAJPUR: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have detained a Bangladeshi national at Dinajpur border area when he was entering the country illegally from India.

Detained Rabiul Islam, 20, is a resident of Baluchar area in Hakimpur Upazila of the district.

A team of BGB led by Subedar Solaiman Ali detained him from Hili Railway Station area on Wednesday morning.

He was, later, handed over to Hakimpur PS after filing of a case.

CHATTOGRAM: A madrasa teacher accused of torturing an 8-year-old residential student after a video of the incident went viral on social media was arrested in Hathazari Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

On Tuesday evening, the child was indiscriminately beaten by Md Yahya at Al Markazul Quran Islamic Academy near Konak Community Centre in Hathazari.

After the video went viral on social media, the child was rescued from the madrasa by local authority.

The incident occurred earlier on Tuesday evening, when his mother went to the madrasa to see the child, as it was his birthday. As she was leaving, the boy ran after his mother. At this, the teacher grabbed him by the neck, took him into a room and threw him on the floor beating him severely with a cane.

A video taken by a bystander, sparking outrage, quickly spread through social media at night.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Ruhul Amin confirmed the incident, adding that Maulana Yahya was ordered to be expelled from Hafezi Madrasa Markazul Islamic Academy.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 113 people including two expatriates were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district in four days.

Police, in separate drives from Tuesday night till Wednesday morning, detained 82 people on different charges in the district.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drug during the drives.

Mohammad Golam Ruhul Quddus, additional deputy police commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Additional Superintend of Police Iftekhair Alam confirmed the matter.

Of the arrested persons, 31 had arrest warrant, 26 were drug addicts, and the rest were detained on different charges.

Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the officials added.

On the other hand, police have arrested two expatriates from Shiroil Bus Terminal in the city for bringing two gold bars evading tax on Tuesday night.

The arrested persons are Tipu Sultan, 35, and Jamal Uddin, 28, of Chapainawabganj District.

Police sources said Tipu and Jamal had purchased two gold bars, each weighing 1.17 grams, in Dubai. The gold bars cost 46,000 Dinars, equivalent to Tk 12 lakh.

Law enforcers caught them when they got down from a bus in Rajshahi.

RMP Spokesperson Ruhul Quddus said on information, police arrested them from a bus at night.

The law enforcers also recovered two gold bars from a cigarette packet of the arrested.

They brought the gold to the country evading tax.

After filing of a smuggling case, the arrested were sent to jail following a court order passed on Wednesday, the RMP official added.

Earlier, RMP and Detective Branch of Police, in separate drives from Sunday night till Monday morning, arrested 29 people on different charges in the city.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of drugs during the drives.

RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Kuddus confirmed the information through a press release on Monday.

Of the arrestees, 11 had arrest warrant, 13 were drug addicts and the rest were detained on different charges.

Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.







