36 more contract corona in Rajshahi Division

RAJSHAHI, Mar 11: A total of 36 more people have tested positive for coronavirus in the division in the last 48 hours till Wednesday morning.

Some 22 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 25,765 in the division.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder confirmed the information on Wednesday noon.

Of the newly infected people, nine are in Rajshahi, two in Natore, one in Joypurhat, seven in Bogura and three in Sirajganj districts.

Among the total infected, 24,387 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 398 died of it in the division till Wednesday morning.

