Feni gas cylinder blast: Woman, daughter die at DMCH

FENI, Mar 11: A woman and her daughter, who sustained burn injuries from a gas cylinder blast at a six-storey building in Sadar Upazila of the district on March 5, died at the burn unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

The deceased were identified as Meherunnesa Lipi, 38, wife of expatriate Mahfuz, and her younger daughter Hafsa Islam, 15.

Lipi succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday noon and Hafsa died on Thursday morning while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to DMCH morgue for autopsies.

After autopsies, the bodies will be taken to Mirsarai Upazila in Chattogram for burial, the family sources said.

Meanwhile, Farha Islam, 18, elder daughter of Meherunnesa Lipi, who also received burn injuries, has been given treatment at the house of a relative in Dhaka.

Earlier, a gas cylinder was blasted on the fourth floor of Shafique Bhaban in Ward No. 16 under Feni Municipality at night of March 5, which left Lipi and her two daughters Hafsa and Farha seriously injured.







