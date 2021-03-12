Video
Friday, 12 March, 2021, 5:48 PM
Home Countryside

30,000 villagers suffer for damaged road, bridge at Gurudaspur

Published : Friday, 12 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Md. Majem Ali Molin

The damaged bridge and road in the middle of Chakalbeel at Gurudaspur. photo: observer

The damaged bridge and road in the middle of Chakalbeel at Gurudaspur. photo: observer

GURUDASPUR, NATORE, Mar 11: About 30,000 people of five villages in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district are going through immense sufferings due to communication disruption.
This communication disruption was created after damaging of a mud road and a bridge in the middle of Chakalbeel (water body) in 1988; flood of the year destroyed these.
Since then, these villagers have been making their communications with the Sadar Upazila rounding about four kilometre extra paths.
According to locals, about 30,000 people of five villages in the upazila are suffering as linking roads were not raised on both ends of the broken bridge; they are making their communication on foot.
Ex-chairman of Chapila Union Abu Jafar Mia said after he was elected chairman for the first time in 1984, he had raised the bridge and the mud-road in the middle of Chakalbeel in 1985, which was financed under ADP; but the road was flooded away in 1988; later these were not re-built.
He further said, earlier, people of Chakalbeel-based villages like Mokimpur, Teltupi, Rawshanpur, Nawpara, Jhawpara and Sonabaju were out of road communication system; with these bridge and mud road, they were brought under the road communication system.
Chairman of Chapila Union Md Alal Uddin Bhuttu said, the village road in the middle of Rawshanpur-Teltupi via south side of Chakalbeel connecting Chapila Sadar Union was metalised 10 years back; at present, people of that village and the union are making their communications with Upazila Sadar by rounding a long path of about four kilometres.
If the road flowing through the middle of Chakalbeel is built, people of five villages can communicate directly with the Upazila Sadar, he added.
'We are hoping the road construction will begin soon', he further said, adding, a demand in this connection has been made to local MP Prof Abdul Quddus.
When contacted, Prof Abdul Quddus, MP, said, considering the interest of a large number of people, a project is under process to repair the bridge and make a new road.
After approval of the project, the implementation work will begin soon to end sufferings of the village people, he added.


