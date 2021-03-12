Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 12 March, 2021, 5:48 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID-19 cases above 1,000 for third consecutive day      
Home Foreign News

27 pilgrims killed in Indonesia

Published : Friday, 12 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

JAKARTA, Mar 11:  A bus carrying dozens of pilgrims plunged down a steep ravine on Indonesia's Java island, killing at least 27 people including junior high school students, authorities said Thursday.
Rescuers worked through the night using cranes to pluck injured survivors from the wreckage after the fatal crash late Wednesday in West Java's Sumedang district.
The bus carrying 66 passengers was travelling on a winding, poorly lit road when it plunged down the 20-metre (65 foot) ravine, authorities said.
The driver and teenage passengers were among the dead, while 39 survived the accident.
"The fatalities are a mix of children and adults," Bandung rescue agency official Mamang Fatmono told AFP.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Climbers return to Everest
27 pilgrims killed in Indonesia
3,000 nurses dead by Covid-19
Millions of women deprived of contraception in pandemic: UNFPA
China moves to overhaul HK politics, squeezing democratic opposition
Texas State Trooper asks asylum seeking migrants Edith and son Ordonez
Prince William denies royal family is ‘racist’
Top US, China diplomats to hold first talks of Biden presidency


Latest News
Generation threatened as pandemic sets back childhood development: UNICEF
Polls will be held in due time: Quader
Man electrocuted in Kurigram
Tortured by husband, woman commits suicide
42 fined for not wearing facemask in Pirojpur
Jashore man spends 4 months in jail for crime he didn't commit
AstraZeneca further cuts EU vaccine supply target to 30 million
COVID-19 cases above 1,000 for third consecutive day
Pakistani court orders TikTok banned over ‘obscene content’
US blacklists deadly militias in DR Congo, Mozambique linked to IS group
Most Read News
Women's standing in our society: A spatial perspective
Covid-19 infections on rise
Sylhet-3 MP Mahmud Us Samad dies from Covid-19
Two killed as moving bus catches fire in Cumilla
Does Facebook harm well being of users?
Item numbers and objectifying women on celluloid!
Spike in COVID-19 infection continues
Kazi Hayat, wife corona positive despite being vaccinated
"BJP brace yourselves": After Mamata Banerjee's attack charge, blame game
CEC sued for irregularities in poura polls
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft