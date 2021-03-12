Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 12 March, 2021, 5:48 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID-19 cases above 1,000 for third consecutive day      
Home Foreign News

Top US, China diplomats to hold first talks of Biden presidency

Published : Friday, 12 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

WASHINGTON, Mar 11:  US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with top Chinese officials on March 18 in Alaska, the White House said on Wednesday, the first high-level in-person contact between the two sparring countries under the Biden administration.
The meeting, taking place on Blinken's return from his first overseas trip to key U.S. allies Japan and South Korea, will come amid what is shaping up to be a major U.S. diplomatic push to solidify alliances in Asia and Europe to counter China.
National security adviser Jake Sullivan will join the meeting in Anchorage with China's top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, and State Councillor Wang Yi, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, adding the administration would approach its relations with China "in lockstep" with its partners.
"It was important to us that this administration's first meeting with Chinese officials be held on American soil, and occur after we have met and consulted closely with partners and allies in both Asia and Europe," Psaki told a news briefing.
She said the meeting would be "an opportunity to address a wide range of issues, including ones where we have deep disagreements."
China's foreign ministry on Thursday confirmed the meeting.
Commenting on the talks, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said China hopes the United States can move relations back onto a "healthy and stable" track, view relations objectively and rationally, forsake the Cold War mentality and zero-sum mindset, and to respect China's sovereignty, security and interests.
Zhao also urged the United States to stop interfering in China's internal affairs and to manage differences between both countries.
Biden's administration has committed to reviewing elements of U.S. policies toward China, as the world's two largest economies navigate frosty relations that sank to their lowest depths in decades during Donald Trump's presidency.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Climbers return to Everest
27 pilgrims killed in Indonesia
3,000 nurses dead by Covid-19
Millions of women deprived of contraception in pandemic: UNFPA
China moves to overhaul HK politics, squeezing democratic opposition
Texas State Trooper asks asylum seeking migrants Edith and son Ordonez
Prince William denies royal family is ‘racist’
Top US, China diplomats to hold first talks of Biden presidency


Latest News
Generation threatened as pandemic sets back childhood development: UNICEF
Polls will be held in due time: Quader
Man electrocuted in Kurigram
Tortured by husband, woman commits suicide
42 fined for not wearing facemask in Pirojpur
Jashore man spends 4 months in jail for crime he didn't commit
AstraZeneca further cuts EU vaccine supply target to 30 million
COVID-19 cases above 1,000 for third consecutive day
Pakistani court orders TikTok banned over ‘obscene content’
US blacklists deadly militias in DR Congo, Mozambique linked to IS group
Most Read News
Women's standing in our society: A spatial perspective
Covid-19 infections on rise
Sylhet-3 MP Mahmud Us Samad dies from Covid-19
Two killed as moving bus catches fire in Cumilla
Does Facebook harm well being of users?
Item numbers and objectifying women on celluloid!
Spike in COVID-19 infection continues
Kazi Hayat, wife corona positive despite being vaccinated
"BJP brace yourselves": After Mamata Banerjee's attack charge, blame game
CEC sued for irregularities in poura polls
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft