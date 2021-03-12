Biden to urge ‘hope’ after Congress passes $1.9t relief plan

WASHINGTON, Mar 11: President Joe Biden goes before the nation Thursday in his first primetime television address to deliver a message of "hope" after Congress passed his $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief plan a year into the deadly pandemic.

"There is real reason for hope folks, I promise you," Biden said in a preview of his remarks.

The 8:00 pm (0100 GMT Friday) speech will be the opening salvo in a White House blitz to seize the initiative after Congress passed the American Rescue Plan on Wednesday.

The mammoth package dishes out $1,400 to most Americans, helps the unemployed, expands public healthcare and ramps up funds for Covid-19 vaccinations.

On Friday, Biden will sign the bill, which although opposed by all Republican lawmakers in Congress has voter approval ratings of 60 percent and above.

The coming weeks will see the president and top staff fan out across the country explaining how the money is being spent, while capitalizing on the so-far warm public reception to tout the administration's ambitious future plans.

In his Thursday speech, Biden will mark the one year anniversary of a pandemic that has killed more than half a million Americans and upturned the world's largest economy.

Now 50 days into his administration, the Democrat will combine his trademark empathy with reassurances that surging vaccine production and economic stimulus offer a clear pathway to recovery.

Biden said he would "talk about what we went through as a nation this past year, but more importantly I'm going to talk about what comes next.

"I'm going to launch the next phase of the Covid response and explain what we will do as a government and what we will ask of the American people. There is light at the end of the tunnel."

The American Rescue Plan passed the House of Representatives in a 220-211 vote, with zero support from Republicans, who accuse Biden of abandoning his Inauguration Day pledge to unify a divided nation.

In addition to helping the poor and boosting vaccination programs, it extends eviction and foreclosure moratoriums, pours billions of dollars into state and local governments, assists hard-hit small businesses and provides $130 billion in extra aid for schools.

Republican lawmakers have blasted the spending spree as "socialist" and argue that little of it goes directly to combating Covid-19. -AFP







