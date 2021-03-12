Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 12 March, 2021, 5:48 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID-19 cases above 1,000 for third consecutive day      
Home Foreign News

Biden to urge ‘hope’ after Congress passes $1.9t relief plan

Published : Friday, 12 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

WASHINGTON, Mar 11:   President Joe Biden goes before the nation Thursday in his first primetime television address to deliver a message of "hope" after Congress passed his $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief plan a year into the deadly pandemic.
"There is real reason for hope folks, I promise you," Biden said in a preview of his remarks.
The 8:00 pm (0100 GMT Friday) speech will be the opening salvo in a White House blitz to seize the initiative after Congress passed the American Rescue Plan on Wednesday.
The mammoth package dishes out $1,400 to most Americans, helps the unemployed, expands public healthcare and ramps up funds for Covid-19 vaccinations.
On Friday, Biden will sign the bill, which although opposed by all Republican lawmakers in Congress has voter approval ratings of 60 percent and above.
The coming weeks will see the president and top staff fan out across the country explaining how the money is being spent, while capitalizing on the so-far warm public reception to tout the administration's ambitious future plans.
In his Thursday speech, Biden will mark the one year anniversary of a pandemic that has killed more than half a million Americans and upturned the world's largest economy.
Now 50 days into his administration, the Democrat will combine his trademark empathy with reassurances that surging vaccine production and economic stimulus offer a clear pathway to recovery.
Biden said he would "talk about what we went through as a nation this past year, but more importantly I'm going to talk about what comes next.
"I'm going to launch the next phase of the Covid response and explain what we will do as a government and what we will ask of the American people. There is light at the end of the tunnel."
The American Rescue Plan passed the House of Representatives in a 220-211 vote, with zero support from Republicans, who accuse Biden of abandoning his Inauguration Day pledge to unify a divided nation.
In addition to helping the poor and boosting vaccination programs, it extends eviction and foreclosure moratoriums, pours billions of dollars into state and local governments, assists hard-hit small businesses and provides $130 billion in extra aid for schools.
Republican lawmakers have blasted the spending spree as "socialist" and argue that little of it goes directly to combating Covid-19.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Climbers return to Everest
27 pilgrims killed in Indonesia
3,000 nurses dead by Covid-19
Millions of women deprived of contraception in pandemic: UNFPA
China moves to overhaul HK politics, squeezing democratic opposition
Texas State Trooper asks asylum seeking migrants Edith and son Ordonez
Prince William denies royal family is ‘racist’
Top US, China diplomats to hold first talks of Biden presidency


Latest News
Generation threatened as pandemic sets back childhood development: UNICEF
Polls will be held in due time: Quader
Man electrocuted in Kurigram
Tortured by husband, woman commits suicide
42 fined for not wearing facemask in Pirojpur
Jashore man spends 4 months in jail for crime he didn't commit
AstraZeneca further cuts EU vaccine supply target to 30 million
COVID-19 cases above 1,000 for third consecutive day
Pakistani court orders TikTok banned over ‘obscene content’
US blacklists deadly militias in DR Congo, Mozambique linked to IS group
Most Read News
Women's standing in our society: A spatial perspective
Covid-19 infections on rise
Sylhet-3 MP Mahmud Us Samad dies from Covid-19
Two killed as moving bus catches fire in Cumilla
Does Facebook harm well being of users?
Item numbers and objectifying women on celluloid!
Spike in COVID-19 infection continues
Kazi Hayat, wife corona positive despite being vaccinated
"BJP brace yourselves": After Mamata Banerjee's attack charge, blame game
CEC sued for irregularities in poura polls
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft