DU BCL activist suspended for beating central leader

Bangladesh Chhatra League on Wednesday suspended Md Samiuzzaman Sami, a BCL activist of Sir AF Rahman Hall unit of Dhaka University (DU) accusing him of beating Chhatra League central School and Students Affairs secretary Putul Chandra Roy.

In a statement signed by BCL president Al Nahyan Khan Joy and general secretary Lekhak Bhattacharya suspended him for 'engaging in anti-discipline activities.

Sami, a 3rd year student of Law Department on Tuesday night allegedly beat the leader for urinating inside Law Faculty of the university.