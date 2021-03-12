Video
DU BCL activist suspended for beating central leader

Published : Friday, 12 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
DU Correspondent

Bangladesh Chhatra League on Wednesday suspended Md Samiuzzaman Sami, a BCL activist of Sir AF Rahman Hall unit of Dhaka University (DU) accusing him of beating Chhatra League central School and Students Affairs secretary Putul Chandra Roy.
In a statement signed by BCL president Al Nahyan Khan Joy and general secretary Lekhak Bhattacharya suspended him for 'engaging in anti-discipline activities.
Sami, a 3rd year student of Law Department on Tuesday night allegedly beat the leader for urinating inside Law Faculty of the university.



