One killed in Panchagarh road accident

PANCHAGARH, Mar 11: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Rousonbagh area on the Panchagarh-Jalashi highway of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Masud Rana, 24, son of Nur Islam of Jalashi village in the district.

Police said the accident occurred when an easy-bike knocked his motorcycle falling him down. In no time a sand-laden truck coming from opposite direction run away on his body, leaving Masud Rana dead on the spot.

Being informed, Sadar thana police rushed to the spot and recovered the body with the help of locals. Police seized the truck but the driver managed to flee. -BSS





