Women lead Kishoreganj administration

Women empowerment is being established day by day in the country. Kishoreganj district is the best example of women empowerment where seven female Upazila Nirbahi Officers (UNO) out of 13, are performing their duties with sincerity and honesty. It is the highest number of high level female officers working at a single district which is a record in the country's administrative system.

These women officers are contributing a lot at their respective working places through their good performances. They are being highly praised by the locals. The officers are keeping an example of competency in their respective workplaces.

Kuliarchar UNO Dr Urmi Binte Salam was awarded as the best UNO in 2018 in the whole country for her contribution to primary education. She got admiration by organizing the world's largest practical class of science in Kuliarchar. Earlier, she also received an education medal for her outstanding contribution in education.

Israt Jahan Keya is working as UNO at Katiadi upazila under the district. She has gained a good reputation in the upazila after her joining. Israt Jahan Keya said, "My target is to give service to the people as a human being not as a woman. For this, I am trying to work with sincerity and honesty."

Haor upazila Mithamoin has got its first female UNO Taslima Ahmed Poli. She is working for the wellbeing of remote and backward people of haor region. Taslima is working relentlessly in the remote haor area which is very tough for a woman.

Bhoirab upazila is an important area as a river port. Dilruba Ahmed is currently working here as the UNO. She is working at the upazila facing many challenges and has become a successful officer. People of the upazila utter her name with respect. Dilruba Ahmed said, "I have started my work at the upazila with highest priority in employment as I think people choose the path of crime lack of employment. I have established some schools in char areas of the upazila.

Lutfun Nahar is working at Tarail upazila. Earlier Tarail has got three more female UNOs. All of them had established themselves as idol officers in the upazila. Lutfun Nahar said, "Tarail is far behind in education and employment. I always get cooperation from the people.

UNO Sharmin Sultana is working at Karimganj upazila of the district. Earlier Mrs. Mahmuda worked in the upazila as UNO. Many people including peoples' representatives shed tears for Mahmuda during her transfer from the upazila.

Annapurna Debnath is a popular officer in Pakundia upazila. Many people of the upazila compare her with a deity as the UNO works very swiftly and promptly. She said, "I am working as a UNO as a result of women empowerment in the country. I think women of Bangladesh will go further ahead." -BSS









