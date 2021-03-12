Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 12 March, 2021, 5:47 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID-19 cases above 1,000 for third consecutive day      
Home Sports

Minhajul wants challenging wicket in NCL

Published : Friday, 12 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

To ensure equal advantage for batsmen and bowlers, Bangladesh national cricket team's chief selector Minhajul Abedin Nannu wants 'true wicket' in the upcoming National Cricket League (NCL).
The wicket of the NCL was in the center of all discussion in the last several seasons as it favoured batsmen excessively, giving them a false confidence. In contrast, the bowlers didn't get any advantage and as a result couldn't show their worth.
But Minhajul emphasized on challenging wicket this time around so that both batsmen and bowlers could show their talent.
"For last one year, there was no domestic cricket. Every ground will host cricket afresh, so we definitely want good wicket," Minhajul said on Thursday.
"Hopefully we will get good wicket and also we want four venues for NCL. We want a team to get different types of wicket so that they can get used to all type of wickets. Hopefully we'll get challenging wicket this time around," he added.
If everything goes well, the domestic cricket will roll on to the ground on March 22, after Covid-19-forced break with NCL.
Minhajul said they had already finalized the line ups of eight teams of the NCL. A total of 18 players made the cut in every team.
"The players are waiting for the vaccine right now. Once they are vaccinated, cricket will start here. We have already finalized the line ups. Every team consists of 18 players," he informed.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Barca fail in latest PSG comeback attempt
Liverpool eye Champions League salvation
Minhajul wants challenging wicket in NCL
Shahidi's double ton leaves Zimbabwe in a spin in second Test
Walton Independence Day Handball rolls Sunday
BFF yet not receive any reply from AFC
Young Shamim keen to thrive in finisher role
Miraz can be big factor against NZ, says Vettori


Latest News
Generation threatened as pandemic sets back childhood development: UNICEF
Polls will be held in due time: Quader
Man electrocuted in Kurigram
Tortured by husband, woman commits suicide
42 fined for not wearing facemask in Pirojpur
Jashore man spends 4 months in jail for crime he didn't commit
AstraZeneca further cuts EU vaccine supply target to 30 million
COVID-19 cases above 1,000 for third consecutive day
Pakistani court orders TikTok banned over ‘obscene content’
US blacklists deadly militias in DR Congo, Mozambique linked to IS group
Most Read News
Women's standing in our society: A spatial perspective
Covid-19 infections on rise
Sylhet-3 MP Mahmud Us Samad dies from Covid-19
Two killed as moving bus catches fire in Cumilla
Does Facebook harm well being of users?
Item numbers and objectifying women on celluloid!
Spike in COVID-19 infection continues
Kazi Hayat, wife corona positive despite being vaccinated
"BJP brace yourselves": After Mamata Banerjee's attack charge, blame game
CEC sued for irregularities in poura polls
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft