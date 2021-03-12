Minhajul wants challenging wicket in NCL

To ensure equal advantage for batsmen and bowlers, Bangladesh national cricket team's chief selector Minhajul Abedin Nannu wants 'true wicket' in the upcoming National Cricket League (NCL).

The wicket of the NCL was in the center of all discussion in the last several seasons as it favoured batsmen excessively, giving them a false confidence. In contrast, the bowlers didn't get any advantage and as a result couldn't show their worth.

But Minhajul emphasized on challenging wicket this time around so that both batsmen and bowlers could show their talent.

"For last one year, there was no domestic cricket. Every ground will host cricket afresh, so we definitely want good wicket," Minhajul said on Thursday.

"Hopefully we will get good wicket and also we want four venues for NCL. We want a team to get different types of wicket so that they can get used to all type of wickets. Hopefully we'll get challenging wicket this time around," he added.

If everything goes well, the domestic cricket will roll on to the ground on March 22, after Covid-19-forced break with NCL.

Minhajul said they had already finalized the line ups of eight teams of the NCL. A total of 18 players made the cut in every team.

"The players are waiting for the vaccine right now. Once they are vaccinated, cricket will start here. We have already finalized the line ups. Every team consists of 18 players," he informed. -BSS















