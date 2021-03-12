Video
Walton Independence Day Handball rolls Sunday

Published : Friday, 12 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Sports Reporter

The Independence Day Handball Championship for both men and women, sponsored by a Bangladeshi conglomerate Walton Group, is set to kick off on Sunday at Capt M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium in Dhaka.
Beginning on Sunday, the eight-day Independence Day meet will continue till the 21st of March.
A total of five teams will take part in the men's event while four will participate in the women's event. The men event teams are Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party (VDP), Chapainawabganj District Sports Association (DSA), Dhaka DSA, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Bangladesh Police Handball Club. The women's teams are Bangladesh Ansar, Bangladesh Police Handball Club, Jamalpur Sports Academy and Nasrul Hamid Sports Academy.
Both the events for men and women will be played in league system where the top two teams will later engage in the final on March 21.
The budget of the meet was estimated Taka 652,200 and sponsor provided Taka 500,000.
In this regard, a press briefing held at National Handball Stadium on Thursday. Bangladesh Handball Federation (BHF) General Secretary Asaduzzaman Kohinur, federation vice-president M Nurul Islam, sponsor Walton Group's Executive Director Iqbal Bin Anwar and tournament steering committee chairperson also DMP Traffic South Division Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (ADC) Kazi Romana Nasrin were present there.





