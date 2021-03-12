Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 12 March, 2021, 5:46 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID-19 cases above 1,000 for third consecutive day      
Home Sports

BD-Afghan Match

BFF yet not receive any reply from AFC

Published : Friday, 12 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

The Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) has not yet received any reply from Asian Football Confederation (AFC) regarding to arrange the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers match against Afghanistan which was earlier scheduled for March 25 in Sylhet.
"In the terms of the decision in the national teams committee's meeting on Tuesday last we carried our decision to AFC on the same day quoting our national team's committee that we still ready to play against Afghanistan and want to play the match in our home ground and requested the AFC to make it clear their directive to BFF soon but we have not yet receive any reply from
AFC," said BFF general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag to the pressmen on Thursday.
So as parallel plan 'B' which was decided in the national teams committee's meeting, we'll now go to plan B and we'll now take part in the Tri-National Tournament in Nepal. We have already announced the squad for the tournament in presence of national team's head coach Jamie Day and national team's committee's officials. The national booters will report on Saturday (March 13) in the city's local hotel for the residential training camp and they will have their practice at Bangabandhu National Stadium.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Barca fail in latest PSG comeback attempt
Liverpool eye Champions League salvation
Minhajul wants challenging wicket in NCL
Shahidi's double ton leaves Zimbabwe in a spin in second Test
Walton Independence Day Handball rolls Sunday
BFF yet not receive any reply from AFC
Young Shamim keen to thrive in finisher role
Miraz can be big factor against NZ, says Vettori


Latest News
Generation threatened as pandemic sets back childhood development: UNICEF
Polls will be held in due time: Quader
Man electrocuted in Kurigram
Tortured by husband, woman commits suicide
42 fined for not wearing facemask in Pirojpur
Jashore man spends 4 months in jail for crime he didn't commit
AstraZeneca further cuts EU vaccine supply target to 30 million
COVID-19 cases above 1,000 for third consecutive day
Pakistani court orders TikTok banned over ‘obscene content’
US blacklists deadly militias in DR Congo, Mozambique linked to IS group
Most Read News
Women's standing in our society: A spatial perspective
Covid-19 infections on rise
Sylhet-3 MP Mahmud Us Samad dies from Covid-19
Two killed as moving bus catches fire in Cumilla
Does Facebook harm well being of users?
Item numbers and objectifying women on celluloid!
Spike in COVID-19 infection continues
Kazi Hayat, wife corona positive despite being vaccinated
"BJP brace yourselves": After Mamata Banerjee's attack charge, blame game
CEC sued for irregularities in poura polls
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft