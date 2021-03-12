BFF yet not receive any reply from AFC

The Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) has not yet received any reply from Asian Football Confederation (AFC) regarding to arrange the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers match against Afghanistan which was earlier scheduled for March 25 in Sylhet.

"In the terms of the decision in the national teams committee's meeting on Tuesday last we carried our decision to AFC on the same day quoting our national team's committee that we still ready to play against Afghanistan and want to play the match in our home ground and requested the AFC to make it clear their directive to BFF soon but we have not yet receive any reply from

AFC," said BFF general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag to the pressmen on Thursday.

So as parallel plan 'B' which was decided in the national teams committee's meeting, we'll now go to plan B and we'll now take part in the Tri-National Tournament in Nepal. We have already announced the squad for the tournament in presence of national team's head coach Jamie Day and national team's committee's officials. The national booters will report on Saturday (March 13) in the city's local hotel for the residential training camp and they will have their practice at Bangabandhu National Stadium. -BSS







