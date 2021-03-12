

Miraz can be big factor against NZ, says Vettori

"I think spin can play a big part," Vettori told journalists. "You see how successful Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi have been in the recent series. Even Ashton Agar and Adam Zampa played a role".

"Everyone knows that spin is an important part of white-ball cricket, Miraz in particular. How experienced he is! And how successful he was in the recent series against West Indies!," he explained.

"I think he can bring a lot to the table," anticipated the spinning genius.

Bangladesh appointed former New Zealand captain as spinning coach for 100 days keeping ICC T20 World Cup 2020 in mind but the World Cup deferred one-year amidst corona pandemic.

Vettori however, worked with Tigers for about half of his contract at different schedules, who worked last in March last year during Zimbabwe tour of Bangladesh. The southpaw master skipped the series against West Indies due to Covid-19 concerns.

Vettori, who played with Tamim Iqbal before retirement is now the coach, has praised Tamim's captaincy and said, "I think Bangladesh is lucky coming into this tour with Tamim as captain".

"He is very open-minded. Because he has come across the challenges of New Zealand before, he understands what hasn't worked in the past. I think he is positive around working towards things that can work," he rationalised.

"I think it is a great starting point for us. I think Bangladesh will try something in this series. We know New Zealand is an exceptional team who are playing really well but hopefully we have learned from those prior experiences," summed-up Vettori.

Tamim and Co. will off to Dunedin on March 16 ahead of the first match of the tour. They will take on Blackcaps on March 20 at University of Otago in Dunedin, March 23 at Hagley Oval in Christchurch and March 26 at Basin Reserve in Wellington for 50-over clashes while the 20-Twenty matches will be held on March 28, March 30 and April 1 correspondingly.





