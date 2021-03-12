Bangladesh Legends continues losing streak

Bangladesh Legends tasted their third straight defeat in the Road Safety World Series by 42-run

to Sri Lanka Legends at Raipur in India on Wednesday.

The Bangladesh Legends lost their first game to India Legends by 10 wickets and second game to England by seven wickets in the tournament that aims to road safety with ex-cricketing legends. Seven countries are playing in the tournament.

Opting to bat first, Sri Lanka Legends compiled a hefty 180-6 with Upul Tharanga leading the way. Tharanga missed his ton by one run as he remained not out on 99 off 47, clobbering 11 fours and five sixes. Captain Tilkaratne Dilshan was the other notable scorer with 23 ball-33.

Mohammad Sharif, Rajin Saleh and captain Mohammad Rafique picked up one wicket apiece.

Chasing a target of 181, Bangladesh Legends were restricted to 138-6.

Opener Nazimuddin was the top-scorer of the side with 54 off 41, that included five fours and two sixes. Mehrab Hossain scored 27 while Khaled Mashud Pilot was not out on 28.

Tilkaratne Dilshan claimed 3-21 while Dhammika Prasad grabbed 2-22.

Bangladesh is currently languishing at the bottom of the table while Sri Lanka leads the point table with 16 points from five games. India Legends is in second spot with 12 points from four games. -BSS









