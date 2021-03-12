Lathan to Captain NZ in dearth of Williamson



Bangladesh National Cricket Team's practice session on Thursday (March 11) at John Davies Oval, Queenstown in New Zealand. photo: BCB

Regular skipper Kane Williamson is ruled out of the series for elbow injury while speedster Lockie Ferguson and all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme were also not considered for selection due to their back and ankle injuries respectively.

Three uncapped Devon Conway, Will Young and Daryl Mitchell have earned their maiden ODI call-ups. Conway scored a memorable 99 not out against Australia recently whereas Young had scored two one-day hundreds for New Zealand XI versus Australia XI in 2019. After which, the New Plymouth-born made his Test debut against West Indies in December last year. On the other hand, Mitchell scored his maiden Test century earlier this season against Pakistan.

New Zealand selector Gavin Larsen said, "Devon, Will and Daryl are quality players and have enjoyed impressive seasons so far, and we're looking forward to giving them further opportunities to develop their game at this level".

He also clued up that they will include lone spinner in the squad, which is a reflection of the venues for this series and expected pitch conditions.

"It's great to have Bangladesh on our shores and we know they'll bring a lot to the series," he hopped.

Touring side reached in New Zealand on February 24 to play three ODIs and as many T20i matches. They will take on Blackcaps on March 20 at University of Otago in Dunedin, March 23 at Hagley Oval in Christchurch and March 26 at Basin Reserve in Wellington for 50-over clashes while the 20-Twenty matches will be held on March 28, March 30 and April 1 correspondingly.



Squad

Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham (c) (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Will Young.







