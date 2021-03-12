Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 12 March, 2021, 5:46 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID-19 cases above 1,000 for third consecutive day      
Home Sports

Bangladesh tour of New Zealand 2021

Lathan to Captain NZ in dearth of Williamson

Ferguson, Grandhomme ruled out, three newbie gain calls

Published : Friday, 12 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh National Cricket Team's practice session on Thursday (March 11) at John Davies Oval, Queenstown in New Zealand. photo: BCB

Bangladesh National Cricket Team's practice session on Thursday (March 11) at John Davies Oval, Queenstown in New Zealand. photo: BCB

Cricket New Zealand (CNZ) announced wicketkeeper batsman Tom Latham as Captain of 13-man squad for three-match ODI series against touring Bangladesh starting on March 20.
Regular skipper Kane Williamson is ruled out of the series for elbow injury while speedster Lockie Ferguson and all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme were also not considered for selection due to their back and ankle injuries respectively.
Three uncapped Devon Conway, Will Young and Daryl Mitchell have earned their maiden ODI call-ups. Conway scored a memorable 99 not out against Australia recently whereas Young had scored two one-day hundreds for New Zealand XI versus Australia XI in 2019. After which, the New Plymouth-born made his Test debut against West Indies in December last year. On the other hand, Mitchell scored his maiden Test century earlier this season against Pakistan.
New Zealand selector Gavin Larsen said, "Devon, Will and Daryl are quality players and have enjoyed impressive seasons so far, and we're looking forward to giving them further opportunities to develop their game at this level".
He also clued up that they will include lone spinner in the squad, which is a reflection of the venues for this series and expected pitch conditions.
"It's great to have Bangladesh on our shores and we know they'll bring a lot to the series," he hopped.
Touring side reached in New Zealand on February 24 to play three ODIs and as many T20i matches. They will take on Blackcaps on March 20 at University of Otago in Dunedin, March 23 at Hagley Oval in Christchurch and March 26 at Basin Reserve in Wellington for 50-over clashes while the 20-Twenty matches will be held on March 28, March 30 and April 1 correspondingly.

Squad
Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham (c) (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Will Young.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Barca fail in latest PSG comeback attempt
Liverpool eye Champions League salvation
Minhajul wants challenging wicket in NCL
Shahidi's double ton leaves Zimbabwe in a spin in second Test
Walton Independence Day Handball rolls Sunday
BFF yet not receive any reply from AFC
Young Shamim keen to thrive in finisher role
Miraz can be big factor against NZ, says Vettori


Latest News
Generation threatened as pandemic sets back childhood development: UNICEF
Polls will be held in due time: Quader
Man electrocuted in Kurigram
Tortured by husband, woman commits suicide
42 fined for not wearing facemask in Pirojpur
Jashore man spends 4 months in jail for crime he didn't commit
AstraZeneca further cuts EU vaccine supply target to 30 million
COVID-19 cases above 1,000 for third consecutive day
Pakistani court orders TikTok banned over ‘obscene content’
US blacklists deadly militias in DR Congo, Mozambique linked to IS group
Most Read News
Women's standing in our society: A spatial perspective
Covid-19 infections on rise
Sylhet-3 MP Mahmud Us Samad dies from Covid-19
Two killed as moving bus catches fire in Cumilla
Does Facebook harm well being of users?
Item numbers and objectifying women on celluloid!
Spike in COVID-19 infection continues
Kazi Hayat, wife corona positive despite being vaccinated
"BJP brace yourselves": After Mamata Banerjee's attack charge, blame game
CEC sued for irregularities in poura polls
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft