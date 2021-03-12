SCBA polls end, results likely today

Voting in the two-day elections of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) for 2021-2022 ended on Thursday.

Around 5,676 lawyers out of total 7,722 cast their votes in the SCBA polls that started at 10:00am on Wednesday and concluded at 5:00pm on Thursday at SCBA auditorium in Dhaka, said Advocate Md Abdul Quddus Badal, a member of the election sub-committee.

The vote counting will be started after 9:30am on Friday, he added. The results of the SCBA polls are likely to be announced today (Friday) morning, SCBA Assistant Superintended Md Rafique Ullah said. A seven-member sub-committee, led by former Justice AFM Abdur Rahman conducted the election.

Four separate panels, Awami League-backed Bangabandhu Awami Ainjibi Parishad (white), BNP-backed Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Oikya Panel (blue), rebel panel of BNP backed lawyers with the same name and leftist backed red panel took part in the elections.

Bangabandhu Awami Ainjibi Parishad has nominated Advocate Abdul Matin Khasru, a lawmaker and presidium member of Awami Leaguge and Adv Md Abdul Alim Miah Jewel as candidates for the posts of president and secretary. Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Oikya Panel has nominated Adv Md Fazlur Rahman and Barrister Md Ruhul Quddus Kazal, incumbent secretary of the SCBA, as candidates for the posts of president and secretary.

