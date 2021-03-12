

DGHS driver Malek indicted in arms case

Judge KM Imrul Kayesh of Senior Special Tribunal framed charges against him and fixed April 5 for beginning of the trial, said Additional Public Prosecutor Taposh Kumar Paul.

RAB sub-inspector Mehedi Hasan Chowdhury, also the investigating officer in the case, submitted the charge sheet in the court on January 11. RAB arrested Abdul Malek from Turag area of the capital on September 20 last year on charges of various terrorist activities.

RAB recovered a foreign pistol, one magazine, five bullets, 1.5 lakh Bangladeshi counterfeit notes, a laptop and a mobile phone from his possession.







A Tribunal in Dhaka on Thursday framed charges against Abdul Malek, a driver of the Directorate General of Health Service (DGHS) in arms case,Judge KM Imrul Kayesh of Senior Special Tribunal framed charges against him and fixed April 5 for beginning of the trial, said Additional Public Prosecutor Taposh Kumar Paul.RAB sub-inspector Mehedi Hasan Chowdhury, also the investigating officer in the case, submitted the charge sheet in the court on January 11. RAB arrested Abdul Malek from Turag area of the capital on September 20 last year on charges of various terrorist activities.RAB recovered a foreign pistol, one magazine, five bullets, 1.5 lakh Bangladeshi counterfeit notes, a laptop and a mobile phone from his possession.