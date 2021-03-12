Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 12 March, 2021, 5:46 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID-19 cases above 1,000 for third consecutive day      
Home Back Page

‘BanglaTiger Digital’ launched for expats in Malaysia

Published : Friday, 12 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Diplomatic Correspondent

The Foreign Ministry has launched a digital platform called 'BanglaTiger Digital' to connect Bangladeshi expatriates living in Malaysia to ease the services ranging from passport, legalization and job applications free of cost.
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Wednesday evening virtually inaugurated the new digital platform that will be technologically managed by Dotlines, a Foreign Ministry release said.
Secretary General of the Malaysian Human Resources Ministry, Deputy High Commissioner at Bangladesh High Commission in Kuala Lumpur and senior officials were present.
Using the platform, the service seekers can easily get services from the High Commission. Bangladesh High Commission in Kuala Lumpur becomes the first full-fledged digital Mission abroad through this initiative, the release added.
Bangladesh has sought Malaysian support to finalise a protocol to amend the existing MoU for recruitment of new Bangladeshi workers for the Malaysian labour market, it said.
Foreign Minister Dr Momen soughts the support from the Malaysian government and urged it to ensure better housing facilities, vaccination for workers and bringing back Bangladeshi workers who failed to return to their workplaces due to Covid-19 situation.
Dr Momen said the government has taken various initiatives at different foreign missions for the benefit of Bangladeshi expatriates considering their enormous contributions to the country's economy.
Secretary (East) Mashfee Binte Shams, Bangladesh High Commissioner to Malaysia Md Golam Sarwar and Deputy High Commissioner Mohammad Khorshed A Khastagir also spoke on the occasion.
The Mission is planning to add-on more service like mobile telephony, health services and remittance in future, said High Commissioner Md Golam Sarwar.
Giving a brief background of the platform, the High Commissioner advised the expatriates to use the platform to get the benefits of it.
"The service seekers can use the platform without spending any money from their pocket," the High Commissioner said.
The Secretary (East) said that the platform is an example of digitalization of public service delivery as initiated by the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to build a 'Digital Bangladesh.'





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SCBA polls end, results likely today
DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam inspecting the anti-mosquito drive
Workers busy preparing stalls for the Amar Ekushey Boi Mela
Myanmar junta removes Rakhine rebels from terrorist list
DGHS driver Malek indicted in arms case
‘BanglaTiger Digital’ launched for expats in Malaysia
BD, Australia to focus more on trade, investment
Witnesses to receive info through mobile  


Latest News
Generation threatened as pandemic sets back childhood development: UNICEF
Polls will be held in due time: Quader
Man electrocuted in Kurigram
Tortured by husband, woman commits suicide
42 fined for not wearing facemask in Pirojpur
Jashore man spends 4 months in jail for crime he didn't commit
AstraZeneca further cuts EU vaccine supply target to 30 million
COVID-19 cases above 1,000 for third consecutive day
Pakistani court orders TikTok banned over ‘obscene content’
US blacklists deadly militias in DR Congo, Mozambique linked to IS group
Most Read News
Women's standing in our society: A spatial perspective
Covid-19 infections on rise
Sylhet-3 MP Mahmud Us Samad dies from Covid-19
Two killed as moving bus catches fire in Cumilla
Does Facebook harm well being of users?
Item numbers and objectifying women on celluloid!
Spike in COVID-19 infection continues
Kazi Hayat, wife corona positive despite being vaccinated
"BJP brace yourselves": After Mamata Banerjee's attack charge, blame game
CEC sued for irregularities in poura polls
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft