‘BanglaTiger Digital’ launched for expats in Malaysia

The Foreign Ministry has launched a digital platform called 'BanglaTiger Digital' to connect Bangladeshi expatriates living in Malaysia to ease the services ranging from passport, legalization and job applications free of cost.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Wednesday evening virtually inaugurated the new digital platform that will be technologically managed by Dotlines, a Foreign Ministry release said.

Secretary General of the Malaysian Human Resources Ministry, Deputy High Commissioner at Bangladesh High Commission in Kuala Lumpur and senior officials were present.

Using the platform, the service seekers can easily get services from the High Commission. Bangladesh High Commission in Kuala Lumpur becomes the first full-fledged digital Mission abroad through this initiative, the release added.

Bangladesh has sought Malaysian support to finalise a protocol to amend the existing MoU for recruitment of new Bangladeshi workers for the Malaysian labour market, it said.

Foreign Minister Dr Momen soughts the support from the Malaysian government and urged it to ensure better housing facilities, vaccination for workers and bringing back Bangladeshi workers who failed to return to their workplaces due to Covid-19 situation.

Dr Momen said the government has taken various initiatives at different foreign missions for the benefit of Bangladeshi expatriates considering their enormous contributions to the country's economy.

Secretary (East) Mashfee Binte Shams, Bangladesh High Commissioner to Malaysia Md Golam Sarwar and Deputy High Commissioner Mohammad Khorshed A Khastagir also spoke on the occasion.

The Mission is planning to add-on more service like mobile telephony, health services and remittance in future, said High Commissioner Md Golam Sarwar.

Giving a brief background of the platform, the High Commissioner advised the expatriates to use the platform to get the benefits of it.

"The service seekers can use the platform without spending any money from their pocket," the High Commissioner said.

The Secretary (East) said that the platform is an example of digitalization of public service delivery as initiated by the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to build a 'Digital Bangladesh.'







