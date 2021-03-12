Witnesses to receive info through mobile  

In order to ensure the timely presence of witnesses at courts, the Law Ministry has taken an initiative to inform witnesses of their dates of appearance through mobile phones.

As a result, witnesses of criminal cases can now know the dates of their appearance at courts. A notification through SMS will be sent to the witnesses. Existing system of issuing summons orders also be effective.

It will be launched on March 18, on the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The Law and Justice Division of the Law Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Ministry on Wednesday signed an agreement with state-owned mobile operator Teletalk Bangladesh Limited.







