Friday, 12 March, 2021, 5:45 PM
Home Back Page

Mujib\'s Birth Centenary, Golden Jubilee of BD

Celebrations to begin March 17 afternoon

Published : Friday, 12 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Shaikh Shahrukh

Mujib's Birth Centenary, Golden Jubilee of BDThe birth centenary of Bangabandhu and golden jubilee of independence of Bangladesh will start from 17th March afternoon at the Tejgaon National Parade Ground.
The programme can be seen virtually from around the world.
In the presence of the President of the Maldives Mohamed Solih the discussion will start at 4.30pm on the first day and it will continue till 6.00pm. After the discussion, the cultural programme will start at 6.30 which will end at 8.00pm.
On March 19 the programme will begin with the presence of Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa.
On March 22 President of Nepal Bidya Devi Bhandari and on March 26 Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi will grace the programme with their presence.
Local artistes will perform in most of the cultural programmes where artistes from Japan and Bhutan will too participate in the show.
Those who cannot send their artistes will virtually participate in the programme.
Foreign Ministry source said most of the world leaders will also attend National Memorial at saver.
They will also visit the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu's house at 32 Dhanmondi.
The government office and local government offices all over Bangladesh will also celebrate this mega event.
Chinese Ambassador in Bangladesh H.E. Mr. Li Jiming confirmed that they would broadcast all those programmes of Bangabandhu's birth centenary and golden jubilee of independence of Bangladesh on Chinese national TV.
The National Committee for father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's 100th anniversary celebration will arrange a press conference today.





