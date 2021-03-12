‘Bangladesh and India at the Peak of Engagement’

NEW DELHI, March 11: Dr. Pramyesh Basall mentioned that 2021 is a special year for India and Bangladesh as its 50 years of liberation of Bangladesh and 50 years establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh.

He discussed that among south Asia, India and Bangladesh are one of the largest trade partners, the connection at the level of senior dignitaries is optimistic.

India and Bangladesh are at the peak of engagement and we are working on improving the connectivity between the nations which will help to increase the bilateral trade mentioned Dr. Pramyesh Basall, Commercial Representative, High Commission of India, Bangladesh, said in the inaugural session of Bangladesh PrintPack International Expo 2021 organized by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Dr. Basall emphasized that companies from India and Bangladesh should come together and work towards collaboration with each other. "We can trade with each other as well as we can trade with third countries also."

Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) CEO Mohammad Mahfuzul, discussed the present and prospects of packaging in India and Bangladesh, mentioned that collaboration in the printing and packaging sector between both the countries will be beneficial for industries in both the nations.

Futurex Trade Fair & Events Pvt. Ltd Managing Director Prem Anveshi, mentioned that India and Bangladesh have been sharing a deep-rooted history, mature relationship with each other. He further mentioned that with the new leadership of India we have realized that there an important role India can play for its neighbors for their progress and development.

PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry International Affairs Committee for South Asia Chair Naveen Sardana, discussed the close historical, civilization, and cultural ties shared between India and Bangladesh mentioned that it is a major pillar of India's neighborhood first policy.

He also mentioned Bangladesh is India's biggest trade partner in South Asia, bilateral trade between India and Bangladesh has grown steadily over the decade.

Cooperating in power sectors has become one of the hallmarks of India and Bangladesh relations. Bangladesh is India's biggest development partner.

Talking about the packaging industry, he deliberated that packaging is a high growth industry in India and is developing at a fast rate making India a preferred hub for the packaging industry. It's a pivotal sector, driving technology and innovation growth in the country adding value to the various manufacturing sectors including agriculture, FMCG, and many more.

The session was moderated by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry Secretary Rakesh Kumar Sangrai and was attended by many industry stalwarts around the world.

- Orissa Diary

