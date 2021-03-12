Emirates offers hotel stay for passengers travelling to Dubai

PUNE, Mar 11: Passengers travelling to Dubai via Emirates can now enjoy special fares, free additional 10 kg baggage allowance and up to two complimentary nights at the 5-star JW Marriott Marquis Dubai from March 15 to June 30, the airline officials have said.

"Travellers who book return economy class tickets to Dubai from March 8 to 28 for travel between March 15 and June 30 are eligible for a complimentary one-night stay at the JW Marriot Marquis; while business class and first class passengers who book flights during the same period can enjoy two complimentary nights' stay from the day of arrival. As one of

the world's tallest 5-star hotels, the JW Marriott Marquis Dubai features award-winning dining options, its own shopping galleria, and a world-renowned spa; and is conveniently located near attractions like the Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa, and the Dubai Opera," the official said.

Promotional return fares to Dubai start from Rs 17,982 in economy class, Rs 68,996 in business class and Rs 1,92,555 in first class.

Passengers can also leave the problem of packing behind as Emirates has added an additional 10 kg free baggage allowance when travelling back to India from Dubai, leaving even more room for shopping, the authorities said. -TNN







