Teesta Solar Managing Director M Rafiqul Islam and Managing Director of Confidence Infrastructure Salman Karim exchanging documents after signing a contract for respective parties in presence of high officials from both the companies at a ceremony held at Teesta Solar Ltd's Corporate Office in Dhanmondi, Dhaka recently. Under this agreement, Teesta Solar Ltd, a subsidiary of Beximco Power Company Ltd has awarded Confidence Infrastructure Limited Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) work for 35.35km long 132 KV double circuit transmission line associated with a 200 MW (AC) utility scale solar PV plant from Sundarganj, Gaibandha to Rangpur Grid Substation, Rangpur.