Friday, 12 March, 2021, 5:45 PM
Tobacco farmers go on hunger strike in Rangpur

Published : Friday, 12 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Business Correspondent

Tobacco farmers are on a hunger strike in Rangpur demanding the withdrawal of discriminatory policies of the tobacco industry and protection of the existence of the domestically owned tobacco industry and a competitive market.
The hunger strike was held at the Rangpur Central Shaheed Minar Public Library from 9 am to 2 pm on Thursday.
At that time, the farmers involved in the tobacco industry said that out of the 26 cigarette companies trading in the country, 24 are 100 percent domestically owned and two foreign-owned.
At present, domestic and foreign companies have been brought in the same category in determining the price and tax rate of cigarettes. Besides the farmers, lakhs of bidi workers are also facing losses. Hundreds of thousands of workers are sitting on the road after the closure of bidi factory.
In order to save the tobacco industry, it was demanded to protect the interests of the farmers by implementing the declaration of the Hon'ble Prime Minister.
Later, Rangpur City Corporation Mayor Mostafizur Rahman Mostafa agreed with their demands after discussing with the tobacco farmers and called off the hunger strike by giving water to the farmers.


