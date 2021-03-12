Video
Southern power customers now can pay bills thru bKash

Published : Friday, 12 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Business Desk

From now on, 1.3 million prepaid and postpaid customers of West Zone Power Distribution Company Ltd. (WZPDCL) in the southern part of the country will be able to pay electricity bills through bKash 24/7 from the comfort of their homes.
Recently, West Zone Power Distribution Company Limited (WZPDCL) and bKash jointly inaugurated the bill payment service for prepaid customers. Prior to this, all postpaid customers of greater Khulna and surrounding areas were enjoying this bill payment service through bKash from 2020, says a press release.
With the opportunity of paying electricity bills from home without standing in queues or going anywhere, more than 9 lakh post paid and above 3 lakh prepaid customers of WZPDCL can ensure receiving uninterrupted electricity service by paying electricity bills through bKash.
Especially for the customers of prepaid meters, instant recharge is required as soon as the power goes out. Opportunity to pay bills through the widely used bKash app or USSD code *247# has made their bill payment process easier and hassle free.
After paying their own or relative's electricity bills, customers can save the bill account information in their bKash app. As a result, bKash customers get the opportunity to check the due bill amount or pay the bill in fewer steps next time. They can even download and save eco-friendly digital bill receipts after paying the bill.
Along with making customers' bill payment process convenient, bKash has made the bill collection system easier, more dynamic and cost-saving for WZPDCL.
WZPDCL, a company of Bangladesh Power Development Board, conducts power distribution activities in 21 districts and 20 upazilas of Dhaka, Khulna and Barisal divisions.
Apart from this, bKash customers can pay prepaid and post paid electricity bills of all the electricity distribution companies across the country. bKash has also made the bill payment process easier for all types of utility services including gas, WASA, telephone, internet, cable TV, city corporation tax and so on.


