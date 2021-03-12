Video
Friday, 12 March, 2021, 5:45 PM
Home Business

Exim Bank’s 10th extra-ordinary general meeting held

Published : Friday, 12 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Business Desk

The tenth extra-ordinary general meeting of EXIM Bank was held recently through the digital platform from the bank's head office. Chairman of the board of directors of the Bank Md. Nazrul Islam Mazumder presided over the meeting, says a press release.
Based on the consent of Bangladesh Bank, the meeting discussed floating of  Mudaraba Perpetual Bond of Taka 600 Crore into common shares as presented for approval of the shareholders.
Present on the occasion was bank's members of the Board of Directors   Mohammad Abdullah, Md. Nurul Amin, Anjan Kumar Saha, Major Khandaker Nurul Afsar (Retd), Lt Col (Retd) Serajul Islam Bir Pratik (BAR), Khandakar Mohammed Saiful Alam and Prof. Muhammad Sekandar Khan.
 Ranjan Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Dr. Mohammed Haider Ali Miah, Additional Managing Director Md. Feroz Hossain, Deputy Managing Director Shah Abdul Bari and Humayun Kabir and the Company Secretary Md. Monirul Islam were present in the metting.
Chairman of the bank Md. Nazrul Islam Mazumder presented reviewed the bank's performance to the shareholders. Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Dr. Mohammed Haider Ali Miah wrapped up the meeting.  


