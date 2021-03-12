

Exim Bank’s 10th extra-ordinary general meeting held

Based on the consent of Bangladesh Bank, the meeting discussed floating of Mudaraba Perpetual Bond of Taka 600 Crore into common shares as presented for approval of the shareholders.

Present on the occasion was bank's members of the Board of Directors Mohammad Abdullah, Md. Nurul Amin, Anjan Kumar Saha, Major Khandaker Nurul Afsar (Retd), Lt Col (Retd) Serajul Islam Bir Pratik (BAR), Khandakar Mohammed Saiful Alam and Prof. Muhammad Sekandar Khan.

Ranjan Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Dr. Mohammed Haider Ali Miah, Additional Managing Director Md. Feroz Hossain, Deputy Managing Director Shah Abdul Bari and Humayun Kabir and the Company Secretary Md. Monirul Islam were present in the metting.

Chairman of the bank Md. Nazrul Islam Mazumder presented reviewed the bank's performance to the shareholders. Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Dr. Mohammed Haider Ali Miah wrapped up the meeting.







