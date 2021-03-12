Video
COVID-19 cases above 1,000 for third consecutive day      
Business

Four engineering varsities to research at Walton factory

Published : Friday, 12 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Business Correspondent

Walton officials and thevisiting teachers of four leading universities pose for a group photo at a MoUs signing ceremony at Chandra in Gazipur on Wednesday last.

Four engineering universities joined hands with Walton to enrich technical knowledge of their graduates, undergraduates as well as the faculty members through conducting thesis, research and internship programmes at the country's giant electronics manufacturing factory.
In this context, Islamic University of Technology (IUT), Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET), Mechanical Engineering Department of the Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) and Industrial and Production Engineering Department of the Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) signed separate memorandum of understanding with Walton, says a press release.
On behalf of the respective individual institutions, Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the IUT Prof. Dr. Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, Head of the IPE Department of RUET  Prof. Dr. Md. Mosharraf Hossain, Head of the ME Department of KUET Prof. Dr. Md. Shahidul Islam, Head of the IPE Department of SUST Dr. Mohammad Muhshin Aziz Khan and Managing Director of Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited Engineer Golam Murshed inked the MoUs while a group of 26 veteran teachers visited Walton factory at Chandra in Gazipur on Wednesday last.
As per the MoUs, Walton and each of the individual universities will work together to foster facilities for digitalization of manufacturing in Bangladesh developing widespread advanced manufacturing facilities.
This is the first joint venture between the private sector and the universities in Bangladesh to work together in research and development of the world's latest technology.
Among others, IUT's Pro VC Dr. Omar Jah, FTE Faculty's Dean Prof. Dr. Md. Ashraful Hoque, FSTE Faculty's Dean Prof Dr Mohammad Rakibul Islam, Chief of Establishment Md. Golam Salek, Registrar Dr. Mwebesa Umar, Head of EEE Department Prof. Dr. Md. Ruhul Amin, Head of MPE Department Prof. Dr. A U Patwari, Head of REASP Prof. Dr. Hossain Md. Shahin, Head of IEE Prof. Dr. Md. Hamidur Rahman, KUET's Prof. Dr. Md. Kutub Uddin,  Prof. Dr. Khandkar Aftab Hossain, Prof. Dr. A. N. M. Mizanur Rahman, Prof. Md. Golam Kader, Prof. Dr. Mohammad Mashud and Associate Professor Dr. Md. Abdullah Al Bari, RUET's Prof. Dr. Md. Mosharraf Hossain, Prof. Dr. Mhia Md. Zaglul Shahadat, Prof. Dr. Md. Faruk Hossain, Prof. Dr. Md. Emdadul Hoque, Dr. Mohammad Nurur Rahman, SUST' Prof. Dr. Md Abu Hayat Mithu, Prof. Dr. A.B.M Abdul Malek and Prof. Dr. Ahmed Sayem also visited the Walton factory.
Walton Hi-Tech's Deputy Managing Directors Humayun Kabir and Alamgir Alam Sarker welcomed the group of 26 veteran teachers with flower bouquets while they reached at Walton factory on Wednesday morning.
Walton's Executive Director Uday Hakim, Col. (Retd.) SM Shahadat Alam, Firoj Alam, Yusuf Ali, Meer Mujahedin Islam, Anisur Rahman Mallick, Tapash Kumar Mojumder, Tofayel Ahmed and Yeasir Al Imran, among others, were also present.
At the Walton factory, the guests visited the advanced manufacturing plants of various products such as refrigerator, mold and dye, compressor, air conditioner, television and so many.




