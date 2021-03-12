World stocks hit highest in a week as inflation worries ebb

LONDON, Mar 11: World stocks rose to their highest in just over a week on Thursday after a report on US consumer prices calmed investor nerves about inflation and lifted the Dow Jones Industrial Average to a record close.

European stocks climbed, with the pan-European STOXX 600 index reaching a one-year peak and up 0.3per cent on the day. Britain's FTSE 100 index rose 0.14per cent, France's CAC 40 0.2per cent, and Italy's FTSEMIB 1per cent. Germany's DAX traded flat.

MSCI's All Country World Index, which tracks stocks across 49 countries, rose to its highest in just over a week, up 0.5per cent on the day.

Earlier in Asia, an index of regional stocks excluding Japan rose 1.7per cent, led by a 2.3per cent surge in South Korea's Kospi, and was on track for its first three-day advance in three weeks.

China's Shanghai Composite rallied 1.9per cent, helped by local lending data. Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.5per cent. E-mini futures for the US S&P 500 index gained to their highest in two weeks, up 0.7per cent.

Relative calm in the Treasuries market also helped risk sentiment, with the benchmark yield settling around 1.5per cent after shooting to a one-year high above 1.6per cent last week as investors worried about the US economic recovery running too hot. -Reuters















