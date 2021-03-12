All eyes on ECB's Lagarde to ease inflation fears

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Mar 11: European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde will be under pressure Thursday to soothe market jitters on rising inflation and bond yields that could hobble the eurozone's recovery from the pandemic.

The meeting of the ECB's 25-member governing council is not set to lead to any changes in the bank's ultra-loose monetary policy.

But Lagarde's 2:30 pm (1330 GMT) press conference in Frankfurt will be scrutinised for clues on what it would take for the ECB to unleash more stimulus to ease fears of a premature end to cheap money.

Global markets have been roiled recently by a rapid rise in bond yields, triggered by signs of higher inflation on the horizon.

Investors fear faster price growth could force a hike in interest rates that would make borrowing more expensive, hampering recovery in the virus-stricken eurozone.

"To avoid an unwarranted tightening of financing conditions -- in plain words: a market upset -- the ECB needs to provide clearer guidance and explain its reaction function better this Thursday," said Berenberg bank analyst Florian Hense.

The ECB last year took unprecedented action to help the 19-nation currency club weather the coronavirus shock, launching a 1.85 trillion euro ($2.2 trillion) pandemic emergency bond-buying programme (PEPP) that is set to run until March 2022.

It has also held interest rates at record lows and offered more ultra-cheap loans to banks, while continuing its pre-pandemic bond buys to the tune of 20 billion euros a month.

The measures are aimed at keeping credit flowing in the region to encourage spending and investment.

Observers say the ECB will stop short of announcing an increase in the PEPP envelope to counter the current headwinds, but may pick up the pace of the debt purchases.

"The ECB could frontload its PEPP purchases in the coming weeks to demonstrate its willingness to maintain favourable financing conditions," said ING bank economist Carsten Brzeski. "Also, we expect the ECB to stress that the total size of the PEPP could be increased if deemed necessary." -AFP







