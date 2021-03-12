Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 12 March, 2021, 5:44 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID-19 cases above 1,000 for third consecutive day      
Home Business

All eyes on ECB's Lagarde to ease inflation fears

Published : Friday, 12 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Mar 11: European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde will be under pressure Thursday to soothe market jitters on rising inflation and bond yields that could hobble the eurozone's recovery from the pandemic.
The meeting of the ECB's 25-member governing council is not set to lead to any changes in the bank's ultra-loose monetary policy.
But Lagarde's 2:30 pm (1330 GMT) press conference in Frankfurt will be scrutinised for clues on what it would take for the ECB to unleash more stimulus to ease fears of a premature end to cheap money.
Global markets have been roiled recently by a rapid rise in bond yields, triggered by signs of higher inflation on the horizon.
Investors fear faster price growth could force a hike in interest rates that would make borrowing more expensive, hampering recovery in the virus-stricken eurozone.
"To avoid an unwarranted tightening of financing conditions -- in plain words: a market upset -- the ECB needs to provide clearer guidance and explain its reaction function better this Thursday," said Berenberg bank analyst Florian Hense.
The ECB last year took unprecedented action to help the 19-nation currency club weather the coronavirus shock, launching a 1.85 trillion euro ($2.2 trillion) pandemic emergency bond-buying programme (PEPP) that is set to run until March 2022.
It has also held interest rates at record lows and offered more ultra-cheap loans to banks, while continuing its pre-pandemic bond buys to the tune of 20 billion euros a month.
The measures are aimed at keeping credit flowing in the region to encourage spending and investment.
Observers say the ECB will stop short of announcing an increase in the PEPP envelope to counter the current headwinds, but may pick up the pace of the debt purchases.
"The ECB could frontload its PEPP purchases in the coming weeks to demonstrate its willingness to maintain favourable financing conditions," said ING bank economist Carsten Brzeski.  "Also, we expect the ECB to stress that the total size of the PEPP could be increased if deemed necessary."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘Bangladesh and India at the Peak of Engagement’
Norwegian Air makes final restructuring offer to creditors
Emirates offers hotel stay for passengers travelling to Dubai
Teesta Solar Managing Director M Rafiqul Islam and Managing Director
Tobacco farmers go on hunger strike in Rangpur
Southern power customers now can pay bills thru bKash
Exim Bank’s 10th extra-ordinary general meeting held
DBCCI holds 20th, 21st AGM in city


Latest News
Generation threatened as pandemic sets back childhood development: UNICEF
BNP trying to heat up field with trivial issue: Quader
Man electrocuted in Kurigram
Tortured by husband, woman commits suicide
42 fined for not wearing facemask in Pirojpur
Jashore man spends 4 months in jail for crime he didn't commit
AstraZeneca further cuts EU vaccine supply target to 30 million
COVID-19 cases above 1,000 for third consecutive day
Pakistani court orders TikTok banned over ‘obscene content’
US blacklists deadly militias in DR Congo, Mozambique linked to IS group
Most Read News
Women's standing in our society: A spatial perspective
Covid-19 infections on rise
Sylhet-3 MP Mahmud Us Samad dies from Covid-19
Two killed as moving bus catches fire in Cumilla
Does Facebook harm well being of users?
Item numbers and objectifying women on celluloid!
Spike in COVID-19 infection continues
Kazi Hayat, wife corona positive despite being vaccinated
"BJP brace yourselves": After Mamata Banerjee's attack charge, blame game
CEC sued for irregularities in poura polls
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft