Palli Sanchay Bank to keep rural economy vibrant amid C-19

The state owned Palli Sanchay Bank (PSB) has played a leading role to keep the rural economy vibrant to offset the COVID-19 shock by providing loans to Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) under the government stimulus package with collateral free loans

PSB as part of its activities to make the economy vibrant, have so far disbursed TK 250 crore loans among 55,000 entrepreneurs for lessening the suffering of the people hit hard by the pandemic. The loans are given for cow fattening, raising milking cows, manufacturing agro-industrial tools, spare parts, farming vegetable, spices, establishing agro-based small industries, cottage industries, fisheries and nursery and such other activities.

BSS adds: PSB Managing Director M Akber Hossain said the Palli Sanchay Bank continued its activities through the COVID-19 pandemic and provided all sorts of support to the rural people to keep the rural economy strong.

He said the bank attaches utmost importance on bringing rural disadvantage groups especially women entrepreneurs under the cover of institutional financial services by providing collateral-free loans since inception in 2014.

"Unlike many other banks, PSB encourages and helps underprivileged people in generating income and developing savings and eventually use their savings in providing more loans under its revolving credit scheme," the Managing Director of the bank said.

He said PSB provides financial and banking supports only to members of the Village Development Organization (VDO) who want to do income-generating activities under the 'One House, One Farm' project.

Currently, the bank has 41.49 lakh member families under 83,912 VDOs. The members have so far deposited nearly TK 1,908 crore in their bank accounts while the bank disbursed loans of over TK 12,017 crore for supporting their income-generating initiatives.

PSB has so far provided TK 1,216 crore loan under the SME, Grain Stock Loan and COVID Employment Loan at five per cent service charge.

The loan depends on the investment plan of the borrowers. However, a small entrepreneur can get a loan ranging from TK 10,000 to TK 50,000; medium entrepreneur from TK 50,000 to TK 300,000 and special entrepreneur from TK 300,000 to TK 100,000.

However the rate of interest for all loans is 8.0 per cent.

Besides, the VDO members can get benefit of different saving products of PSB including general savings, special savings, social security savings, student savings, term deposits and rural pension scheme.

Apart from the financial support, the bank is also imparting VDO members with necessary training to improve their skills in poultry, fisheries, livestock, nursery and agriculture farming.

Dr Salehuddin Ahmed said the basic objective of the bank is to eradicate poverty from the country through maintaining the accounts and deposits of the members of the 'One House, One Farm' project.

"For achieving the target of the project, we will have to give special emphasis on selection of beneficiaries, services and monitoring activities," he added.

















