Friday, 12 March, 2021, 5:44 PM
Home Business

DSE edges up, CSE declines amid choppy trade

Published : Friday, 12 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) edged up on Thursday following two-day decline as investors were active both in buying and selling shares throughout the session.
However, the market indicators on the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) declined as the most participants booked profit on previous gains.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE edged up by 5.19 points or 0.09 cent to t 5,568, after losing more than 27 points in the previous day.  DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, also edged up 4.74 points to 2,154 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) gained 1.91 points to close at 1,265.
Turnover on the DES seclined to Tk 8.09 billion, down 8 per cent lower from the previous day's turnover of Tk 8.79 billion.
Losers took a modest lead over the gainers, as out of 347 issues traded, 122 declined, 110 advanced and 115 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
Beximco - the flagship company of Beximco Group - was the most-traded stock with shares worth about Tk 955 million changing hands, closely followed by LankaBangla Finance (Tk 833 million), Robi (Tk 645 million), LafargeHolcim Bangladesh (Tk 463 million) and Summit Power (Tk 444 million).
Anlimayarn Dyeing was the day's top gainer, gaining 10 per cent.
The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) lost 9.55 points to 16,164 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) lost 4.74 points to close at 9,749.
Of the issues traded, 87 declined, 67 advanced and 65 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 8.89 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 390 million.


