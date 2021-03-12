Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 12 March, 2021, 5:44 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID-19 cases above 1,000 for third consecutive day      
Home Business

Private, public bodies join hands to address post-Covid economy

Published : Friday, 12 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Business Correspondent

The public, private sector and development organizations have come together      for the first time under a coalition styled the "FutureNation" to gear up domestic economic growth in the post COVID-19 period by skill development of the youth to reap the demographic dividend.
A national consultation workshop was organised jointly by Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) at the former's conference room to introduce the FutureNation programme to different stakeholders, a UNDP press release said on Wednesday.
FutureNation has emerged in the post-COVID world as a collective effort to create decent work and entrepreneurship opportunities for the nation. The programme envisions enabling Economic Opportunities for All in Bangladesh by 2041.
It also aspires to build an agile ecosystem connecting industry experts to accelerate economic opportunities through investment development, workforce capability development and relevant enablement supports.
The programme will build the capacity of the youth workforce to contribute to the national economy and develop entrepreneurs.
Salman F Rahman, Prime Minister's adviser on private sector development        and investment highlighted the importance of the partnership between private and public sectors while inaugurating the workshop as chief guest.
He said, "It has been one of the most important agendas of the Prime Minister       to have more and more public and private partnership for successful graduation of the country from LDC.
Congregation like FutureNation, will not only help to recover from the COVID but also make the future generation ready to withstand the 4th Industrial Revolution and even the 5th Industrial Revolution," Rahman said adding that there must be more vocational training for the youth to scrap unemployment.
Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, Principal Secretary to the PM, said attending as chief guest that "youth constitutes 67 percent of the labour force. To derive demographic dividend from such vast force we must develop skilled youths.
FutureNation can play a significant role in building the next generation of our country, he said.
UNDP Resident Representative Sudipto Mukerjee said half of the country's young population will enter the labour market over the next two decades and their contribution will be crucial to achieve a fully developed nation.
BIDA, Executive Chairman, Md Sirazul Islam said, there is no alternative to improving the investment services for development and to create a congenial environment for foreign investors. They must be given confidence that they would get all necessary skills and services.
Earlier, Acting CEO of Grameenphone, Jens Becker presented the keynote at the  workstream formed in 2020. He emphaised the need for taking up a holistic approach involving, government, private and development Sector and to effectively achieve it by working together.
Representatives from the government, private sector, development organizations were present.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘Bangladesh and India at the Peak of Engagement’
Norwegian Air makes final restructuring offer to creditors
Emirates offers hotel stay for passengers travelling to Dubai
Teesta Solar Managing Director M Rafiqul Islam and Managing Director
Tobacco farmers go on hunger strike in Rangpur
Southern power customers now can pay bills thru bKash
Exim Bank’s 10th extra-ordinary general meeting held
DBCCI holds 20th, 21st AGM in city


Latest News
Generation threatened as pandemic sets back childhood development: UNICEF
BNP trying to heat up field with trivial issue: Quader
Man electrocuted in Kurigram
Tortured by husband, woman commits suicide
42 fined for not wearing facemask in Pirojpur
Jashore man spends 4 months in jail for crime he didn't commit
AstraZeneca further cuts EU vaccine supply target to 30 million
COVID-19 cases above 1,000 for third consecutive day
Pakistani court orders TikTok banned over ‘obscene content’
US blacklists deadly militias in DR Congo, Mozambique linked to IS group
Most Read News
Women's standing in our society: A spatial perspective
Covid-19 infections on rise
Sylhet-3 MP Mahmud Us Samad dies from Covid-19
Two killed as moving bus catches fire in Cumilla
Does Facebook harm well being of users?
Item numbers and objectifying women on celluloid!
Spike in COVID-19 infection continues
Kazi Hayat, wife corona positive despite being vaccinated
"BJP brace yourselves": After Mamata Banerjee's attack charge, blame game
CEC sued for irregularities in poura polls
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft