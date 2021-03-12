Private, public bodies join hands to address post-Covid economy

The public, private sector and development organizations have come together for the first time under a coalition styled the "FutureNation" to gear up domestic economic growth in the post COVID-19 period by skill development of the youth to reap the demographic dividend.

A national consultation workshop was organised jointly by Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) at the former's conference room to introduce the FutureNation programme to different stakeholders, a UNDP press release said on Wednesday.

FutureNation has emerged in the post-COVID world as a collective effort to create decent work and entrepreneurship opportunities for the nation. The programme envisions enabling Economic Opportunities for All in Bangladesh by 2041.

It also aspires to build an agile ecosystem connecting industry experts to accelerate economic opportunities through investment development, workforce capability development and relevant enablement supports.

The programme will build the capacity of the youth workforce to contribute to the national economy and develop entrepreneurs.

Salman F Rahman, Prime Minister's adviser on private sector development and investment highlighted the importance of the partnership between private and public sectors while inaugurating the workshop as chief guest.

He said, "It has been one of the most important agendas of the Prime Minister to have more and more public and private partnership for successful graduation of the country from LDC.

Congregation like FutureNation, will not only help to recover from the COVID but also make the future generation ready to withstand the 4th Industrial Revolution and even the 5th Industrial Revolution," Rahman said adding that there must be more vocational training for the youth to scrap unemployment.

Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, Principal Secretary to the PM, said attending as chief guest that "youth constitutes 67 percent of the labour force. To derive demographic dividend from such vast force we must develop skilled youths.

FutureNation can play a significant role in building the next generation of our country, he said.

UNDP Resident Representative Sudipto Mukerjee said half of the country's young population will enter the labour market over the next two decades and their contribution will be crucial to achieve a fully developed nation.

BIDA, Executive Chairman, Md Sirazul Islam said, there is no alternative to improving the investment services for development and to create a congenial environment for foreign investors. They must be given confidence that they would get all necessary skills and services.

Earlier, Acting CEO of Grameenphone, Jens Becker presented the keynote at the workstream formed in 2020. He emphaised the need for taking up a holistic approach involving, government, private and development Sector and to effectively achieve it by working together.










