BGMEA for reducing existing tax at source

The country's apex apparel body the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has demanded slashing of income at source on RMG export to 0.25 per cent from the existing 0.50 per cent and to keep the rate rate unchanged for next five years.

The trade body leaders led by its president Dr Rubana Huq placed this demand before the National Board of Revenue (NBR) at a pre-budget meeting for next fiscal FY22 held at the revenue board conference room in the city's on Wednesday.

Alongside the leaders of Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) and Bangladesh Textiles Mills Association (BTMA) also raised similar budget proposals.

BGMEA placed a 16-point recommendation including cancellation of the provision for exempting VAT on locally produced products and services and submitting VAT returns.

It also included withdrawal of tax on cash support, keeping intact the corporate tax rate for this sector for the next five years, removing the complexities arising out of HS code, withdrawing duty on import of industrial machineries and simplifying the unloading process of capital machineries and other machineries.

The BGMEA has also proposed for simplifying the conditions for importing fire-fighting equipments for more than one time to expand factories.

Dr Rubana Huq and BKMEA Senior Vice-President Mohammad Hatem dwelt with various issues related to customs and value added tax (VAT). The BGMEA and BKMEA leaders said regular exporters are not involved with the misuse of bond facilities, a vested quarter is involved in it.

They also assured the revenue authorities that the revenue board would cooperate for detecting those involved in such forgery.

Rubana Haq said, "If the regular exporters are labelled as thief, then it hurt. This evil practice (of misappropriation of bond facilities) should be stopped. A vested quarter is involved in it and that should be nabbed."

Mohammad Hatem urged the NBR to take necessary measures so that this vested quarter could not do business in Bangladesh.

NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem trying to assure the exporters said, NBR has advanced a lot in this regard. If the NBR goes into full automation, then the incidents of harassments will decline. It will also simplify revenue collection.

BTMA President Mohammad Ali Khokon urged the government to levy VAT at a same rate on all types of yarn, fixing the tariff value on import of fabric in line with the international market.







