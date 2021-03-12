ECNEC likely to pass 3,040-flat housing project next week

The government has taken an initiative to solve the housing problem of Municipal cleaners across the country. Under the plan over 3,040 residential flats will be constructed at a total cost of Tk 1,142.26 crore across the country.

The Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Ministry is going to undertake the project titled 'Construction of Residential Buildings for Cleaning Workers in the Municipality'. Flats would be built 66 municipalities in 66 upazilas of 59 districts in eight divisions.

Sources said that a meeting of the Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) held on November 15 last year reviewed the plan and suggested some changes. The revised project will be presented now at the meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) next week. The implementation period will end in 2024 starting from this year.

The main activities of the project are acquisition of 15.71 acres of land, construction of residential flats, construction of rainwater harvesting facilities including 66 sewerage purification and ground recharge, purchase of vehicles and hiring consultancy services.

Mamun-Al Rashid, Member of Planning Commission said, once the project is implemented the socio-economic condition of the neglected and backward sections of the society will improve solving their housing problem.







