Bengal Commercial Bank starts its journey



Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal virtually inaugurating Bengal Commercial Bank Ltd as the chief guest while Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, Prime Minister's Private Sector Adviser Salman F Rahman, Bengal Commercial Bank Chairman Md Jasim Uddin, Managing Director and CEO MD. Tarik Morshed, FBCCI President Sheikh Fazle Fahim and Bangladesh Association of Banks Chairman Nazrul Islam Mazumdar sit on the dais as special guests among others at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon hotel in Dhaka late on Wednesday.

"The global economy has been shattered by the impact of Covid-19 but we are making relatively safe landing compared to others," he said.

The Finance Minister made the observation while opening the newly licensed Bengal Commercial Bank Ltd at Pan Pacific Sonargaon hotel as the chief guest in the city late on Wednesday.

He hoped that the new bank - to be the 60th bank of the country - would play significant role to promote trade and investment.

He also hoped that the new bank would develop with all smart and efficient banking facilities to serve the people as the Prime Minister has earlier called for a far reaching change in the outlook of the country's bankers.

AHM Mustafa Kamal said over 22,752 branches of 59 banks are already operating in the country overcrowding for business. Only good and efficient bank would survive at the end and so every bank must chart out their growth in the tough competitive environment.

Pointing to the prevailing trend, he said large number of banks in the country is not enough to claim that the country has a good banking system. It is rater contrary to it.

He said a bank's operating capital in any other country is huge running over several billions of dollars compared to the small paid up capital in our banking. This mindset must change.

Bengal Commercial Bank sources said they are planning to open 14 branches in the first year of its launching. They started banking operation from Thursday launching digitalized intra-branch settlement system.

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, MP; Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, MP; PM adviser for private sector development Salman F Rahman, MP; Morshed Alam, MP; President of FBCCI, Sheikh Fazle Fahim; Chairman of Bangladesh Association of Bank (BAB)Md. Nazrul Islam Mazumdar were among a host of others spoke on the occasion.

Bengal Commercial Bank chairman Md Jasim Uddin, other directors and Managing Director and CEO MD. Tarik Morshed were among others present.







