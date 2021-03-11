Video
Thursday, 11 March, 2021
Front Page

JS body concerned over transition from LDC to developing status

Published : Thursday, 11 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Business Correspondent

The Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs on Wednesday expressed concern that the transition from Least Developed Country (LDC) to the status of developing country could have a negative impact on the garment and pharmaceutical industries in Bangladesh.
While happy with the transition to developing country, the committee said it should assess the
probable problems and take measures, otherwise unemployment could rise.
The concerns were raised at a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs held at the parliament building on Wednesday.
The problems and possibilities of development in developing countries were discussed at the meeting.
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, Nurul Islam Nahid, Golam Farooq Khandaker Prince, Md. Abdul Majid Khan, Nahim Razzak and Kazi Nabil Ahmed took part in the discussion.
After the meeting, Muhammad Farooq Khan, Chairman of the committee and former Commerce Minister told journalists that the parliamentary committee was happy to move to a developing country. But the effect of the passage must be considered. If the effects are not controlled, unemployment will increase, he said.
He has already advised the government to take precautionary measures in this regard.

However, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has formed a core committee to review the overall issue.
Farooq Khan further said, "If we join the developing countries, many of the benefits we are getting now will be lost. This will have an impact in many cases. In particular, we need to look at the pharmaceutical and garment industry."
It is learned that the meeting recommended the proper implementation of the work plans of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to solve the problems that Bangladesh will face in the transition from the LDC.


