Bizarre twist in a murder saga

Sultan Mia, 63, a poultry farm labourer, and his wife Mahfuja Begum, 61, are languishing in jail for 15 months on charges of kidnapping a woman, a domestic help, who turned out to be still alive and living in a family consisting of her six years son and her husband.

Angura Begum, 26, was allegedly kidnapped and trafficking abroad in the name of engaging her as a domestic help at a house in Maniknagar in the capital. A case was filed by her father Md Habibur Rahman alias Habib.

A tribunal of Brahmanbaria sentenced Sultan and Mahfuja in absentia to life imprisonment, including Md Yusuf Khan Rony, his wife Fatema Begum and her sister, Nasima Begum, in the case on July 27 in 2017.

However, two of the accused were released after getting bail from the High Court (HC) as 'there is no legal evidence against the accused.'

The case took a U-turn when the kidnapped woman's husband, Md Sahinur, a mason, filed a case with the Munshiganj Executive Magistrate to issue a search warrant for freeing Angura Begum from her mother's custody.

Sahinur and family members of the five convicted accused of the case demanded an inquiry into the disappearance of Angura Begum and her rescue from her mother's custody, which could finally lead to the changing of the course of the case.

The case was filed on December 12 in 2020, saying that the petitioner wedded Angura Begum in April 2014. They have a child named Mursalin, 6. On February 25 last year, the couple went to the father-in-law's residence at Teaghar (Poradoba) under Panissawor at Sarail upazila in Brahmanbaria.

"I found the girl in Munshiganj town in April of 2014. The girl could not tell her identity except the name of her village, Teaghar. Later, my employer, a kind person, married her off to me and travelled to three districts with villages having the same name in search for Angura's parents," said Sahinur.

"Finally, in 2019, I alone went to Teaghar to find my wife's family members with the help of the local people. But her family members refused to accept me as their son-in-law because they feared that it could throw them into a legal hassle," he added.

The complainant, Habib, told Shainur that Angura's family is sensing trouble over the litigation. The family assured Sahinur that they would contact him after solving the legal tangle. A few days later Angura's father Habib died, he said.

"Last year in February, my wife and I went there. Even Angura and I stayed at her aunt's house for a night. During my visit to my in-laws house, my mother-in-law requested me to stay in their house with my wife. Refusing the offer to keep my wife there, I went back to my workplace in Munshiganj with my son. Since then my wife is staying there. And they are refusing to return her to me," Sahinur added.

"I am suffering a lot because of my little boy's upbringing without his mother. I do not go to my workplace as I cannot keep my boy alone at home. I want my wife back," said Sahinur.

On the other hand, Md Rakib Hossain, son of the imprisoned Sultan and Mahfuja, also a poultry farm labourer, is going from door to door seeking justice for his parents.

"My parents were arrested for their alleged involvement in the kidnapping case on December 9 in 2019. I can't do anything to release them from jail. They had been in prison on trumped up charges for more than a year in Brahmanbaria District Jail, said Rakib.

Sultan and Mahfuja collectively filed a petition with the HC to quash the sentence in the kidnapping case. A rule was issued after hearing on the petition, and argument is being held in the HC bench of Justice Md Rais Uddin and Justice Shashanka Shekhar Sarkar. The matter was kept for next week for further hearing. Senior lawyer Habibul Islam Bhuiyan and lawyer Moinuddin Farooqi argued for the petitioner in the HC.

Adv Moinuddin Farooqi told the Daily Observer that the victim is still alive. Her husband filed a case with the court to reinstate their marital life.

"The accused persons are disadvantaged, since Sultan Mia is the only earning member of his family. We prayed to the HC to grant them bail on humanitarian grounds as the prosecution could not prove the place of occurrence as well as time and date," Adv Moinuddin said.

There is no eye witness in the case. All circumstantial witnesses contradict each other, he added.

Lawyer Md Mahbub Alam, who provided the continuous legal assistance to Sultan and Mahfuja told this correspondent that the case filed by Md Sahinur should be investigated by the law enforcement agencies. The entire case will take a U-turn if the mystery was solved. This may save some innocent lives.

According to the case statement, Md Habibur Rahman alias Habib filed a case on May 5 in 2014 with the Nari-O-Shishu Nirjatan Daman Tribunal in Brahmanbaria alleging that his daughter, Angura Begum, was kidnapped by Mahfuja Begam, her husband Sultan Mia, Fatema Begum, her husband Md Yousuf Khan Rony and Fatima's sister Nasima Begum.

The complainant said that the accused Mahfuja and Sultan brought Angura to Fatema and Yousuf to their Maniknagar residence as a domestic help on April 13 in 2014, when her parents, Habib and Nehara Khatun were not at home. Later, he learned the accused kidnapped the victim against her will and took her to unknown destination by a microbus.

The complainant contacted the accused and prayed to them to bring her daughter back. Meanwhile, Angura slipped away from the residence of Fatima and Yusuf. A general diary was also lodged with the police in this regard, the accused informed the complainant.

Following the case, the tribunal asked the Women Affairs Officer (WAO) of Sarail upazila to investigate the incident. On May 22, the WAO, Fatema Akter submitted a report accusing the five accused before the tribunal.

She also mentioned in the report that on April 14 in 2014, Bhairab Police Station in Kishoreganj recovered a dead body of an unknown women and that complainant Habib identified the body of his daughter Angura Begum.

At the same time the tribunal had asked the Officer-in-Charge (OC) to submit a Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) report before it. On September 23 in 2014 a DNA report was submitted but the tribunal did not accept it and ordered to submit DNA report again. On June 15 in 2016, the tribunal accepted the DNA report.

On August 5 in 2015, the tribunal took cognizance of the report and framed charges on November 30 in 2016, against the five accused.

On July 27, judge Md Abu Ahsan Habib sentenced the five accused to rigorous life imprisonment and fined them Tk 20,000 in default to suffer imprisonment six months more.

Tough the tribunal had accepted the DNA report but it did not mention the DNA report or about the murdered woman, whose body was identified as Angura Begum, in the judgement.

Later, accused Fatema Begum and Yousuf Khan Rony were arrested, and the court sent them to jail.

Challenging the tribunal judgment, the accused filed a quashing petition with the HC. On August 28, the HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman granted one year bail to Fatema and Rony as there is no legal evidence against them.

Yousuf Khan Rony told this correspondent that the case is false and fabricated. "We did not kidnap her; instead, we brought her as domestic help. She escaped from our residence, and we lodged a general diary with the Mugda Police Station on April 14 in 2014. Later, we also published a missing notice on April 22 in a popular daily newspaper.

"The tribunal sentenced us in our absence. I have already known that the victim is alive who is living in her mother's residence," said Yusuf.

I urge the law enforcement agencies to inquire about the matter and rescue her because we have been suffering for a long time in connection with the case, he said.

Md Din Islam, Chairman of the Panissawor Union Parishad told this correspondent that he does not know whether Habib's daughter Angura Begum was kidnapped or died. None of these happened. I can tell you more after I talk to the people concerned.

