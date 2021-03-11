

DMP Commissioner hospitalised with Covid-19

illness a month ago.

He was admitted to Rajarbagh Central Police Hospital after testing positive on Mar 6, a month after taking the vaccine for the illness, according to DMP Additional Commissioner Iftekharul Islam.

Shafiqul received his vaccine shot on Feb 7, the day Bangladesh launched its mass inoculation drive.

"He is better now, with no physical ailments," said Iftekharul Islam.

A few people may catch the coronavirus infection even after taking the vaccine, said DIG Hasanul Haider, director of Rajarbagh Central Police Hospital.

"We'll do a COVID-19 test for him after 12 to 13 days," he added.

Earlier, Disaster Management and Relief Secretary Md Mohsin was diagnosed with the coronavirus 12 days after being vaccinated.

However, a portion of people may still contract the infection even after being inoculated, Additional Director General of DGHS Nasima Sultana said at the time, citing clinical trials of all types of vaccines.

"Besides, a single dose of the vaccine will not be completely effective against the disease. It requires two doses. The efficacy of the vaccine in preventing the infection will become clear only after the two doses are administered," she explained.

Bangladesh is providing the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine produced by Serum Institute in India. One has to take two doses of it.

AstraZeneca said the vaccine has been shown to be safe in clinical trials and has provided effective protection to 70 percent of the volunteers. -bdnews24.com





