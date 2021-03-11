Police sue 98 people, arrest 28 over Basurhat clash

NOAKHALI, Mar 10: At least 28 people have been arrested in connection with Tuesday's clash between two rival factions of Awami League at Basurhat in Noakhali's Companiganj upazila.

Police also filed a case mentioning the names of 98 people for their alleged involvement in the clash.

The clash between the supporters of Quader Mirza and former upazila chairman Mizanur Rahman Badal left one person dead and more than 30 others injured.

Abdul Quader Mirza is a local Awami League leader and incumbent mayor of Basurhat Municipality. He is also the younger brother of Awmi League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader.

Following the clash, the upazila administration imposed Section 144 in Basurhat Municipality area until 12:00pm on Wednesday to avert any further clash between the two rival factions of the ruling party.

The clash erupted between the two factions around 6:00pm when some Awami League supporters were agitating in protest against the harassment of freedom fighter and Awami League upazila unit President Khijir Hayat Khan allegedly by Quader Mirza.

Mirza's nephew Fakhrul Islam Rahat, a Khan loyalist, alleged that supporters of his uncle hurled improvised bombs on the protesters and also fired shots to disperse them.

Alauddin, 20, an activist of local unit of Jubo League and son of Mominul Haque of Charfakira Union, was shot dead and 30 others were injured. The clashing groups also used crude bombs and vandalised shops and vehicles.

Of the injured, eight suffered bullet wounds. Seven of them are undergoing treatment at Noakhali General Hospital, while one has been referred to a hospital in Dhaka as his condition deteriorated.

Police and members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) brought the situation under control, charging batons on the clashing groups, Officer in-charge (OC) of Companiganj Police Station Mir Zahidul Haque said, adding that additional policemen have been deployed in the area.

Later, OC Zahidul and Sub-Inspector (SI) Zakir Hossain lodged a case against 98 people for allegedly carrying out an attack on police during the clash.

A journalist, Burhan Uddin Mujakker, was shot during the clashes between the supporters of Mirza Quader and former upazila chairman Mizanur Rahman Badal at Chaprashirhat Purbo Bazar on February 19. He later succumbed to injuries at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

Quader Mirza formed a human chain at Basurhat on February 22, demanding action against AL lawmakers for Noakhali 4 Mohammed Ekramul Karim Chowdhury, Feni 2 Nizam Uddin Hazari and former Companiganj upazila chairman Mizanur Rahman Badal for their alleged involvement in the attack on his supporters and activities on February 19.



