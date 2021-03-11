Kishore tells court tale of torture  in custody

Cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore, who languished in jail for ten months under a DSA case, filed a complaint under the Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention) Act of 2013 with a Dhaka court, accusing unidentified persons, for the barbaric torture during detention.

Judge KM Emrul Kayesh, Metropolitan Sessions

Judge's Court, recorded his statement and set Sunday to pass order on the allegation said Additional Public Prosecutor Taposh Kumar Paul.

Repressed Cartoonist Kishore on Wednesday in a choked voice narrated his barbaric torture in custody in a half an hour long deposition before the court.

According to his statement that he woke up listening to the calling bell around 5:30pm on that day (May 2).

As soon as he opened the door, a stranger asked him why he did not open the door. They asked him (Kishore) to get dressed. Then a group of people entered into his house and started searching.

When he asked for their identification, they did not reveal it. He heard one of them addressing one other as Jashim.

They did not show him any arrest warrant but seized his cell phone, computer and portable electronic devices.

When he was taken downstairs of his Kakrail residence in a handcuffed and hooded state, six or seven cars were waiting outside.

Many people gathered in front of his house while he was picked up in a car. He started screaming loudly then but may be his screams couldn't be heard outside as the strangers played loud music inside the car, Kishore said to the court.

Later he realized he was brought to an old damp room of a house.

In that room some of his cartoons on coronavirus were shown to him on a projector screen. They asked him why he drew these and also who the characters in the cartoon were. At one point he was slapped hard in his ears, as a result it started bleeding. Then he was hit in the knee with a steel-coated baton and he became unconscious in pain, Kishore also stated.

He was tortured like that for a couple of days. Later, he found himself in the RAB office where he met Mushtaq Ahmed, who died in jail on February 25 this year, he claimed.

"Mushtaq Ahmed told him there that he was subjected to electric shocks. They were handed over to Ramna police on May 6 last year.

Cartoonist Kishore said he was physically ill. Pus is oozing out of his ear. He can't walk, he often falls down and symptoms of various diseases are showing up in his body.

On March 3, the high Court granted bail to cartoonist Kishore finally after languishing in jail for 10 months in a case filed under the DSA.







