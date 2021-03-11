Video
Mamata says she was attacked

Published : Thursday, 11 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

KOLKATA, Mar 10: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday alleged that she was injured during the election campaign in Nandigram. The alleged incident happened when Banerjee was outside a temple in the Reyapara area.
While speaking to the media, the TMC supremo, who was in Nandigram to file her nomination papers for the West Bengal Elections 2021, alleged that she was injured when some unidentified people tried to forcefully close the door of her car.
Speaking to the media, Banerjee said, "I was going back to Kolkata...I was meeting the public...there were no policemen...4-5 people came...I was standing beside my car...4-5 persons deliberately tried to push me inside the car and tried to close the door. I have got injuries in my leg and feet...I am in lot of pain. I am going back to Kolkata."
The TMC chief said that her leg was swollen and she was feeling feverish. She further claimed that she was having chest pain as well.
Banerjee alleged 'conspiracy', saying that no police personnel were
present at the spot. The West Bengal CM who was supposed to spend the Wednesday night in Nandigram returned to Kolkata.
Meanwhile, speaking exclusively to Times Now, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh accused Banerjee of doing drama. Ghosh said he would demand a CBI probe into the alleged 'attack' on the chief minister.
Trinamool is expected to file a complaint with the Election Commission in regards to the alleged attack on the party chief.
Earlier in the day, Banerjee filed her nomination from Nandigram and exuded confidence of winning against BJP's Suvendu Adhikari.
"I am confident about my victory from the Nandigram assembly seat. I could have easily contested from Bhawanipur seat (which she represents).
"When I had visited Nandigram in January, there was no MLA from here as the sitting MLA had resigned. I looked at the faces of the common people and decided to contest from here," Banerjee said after filing her nomination.    -TOI


