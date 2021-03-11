SSC, HSC exam system being reformed

The National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) is planning to bring massive changes in the assessment system of SSC and HSC examinations.

New textbooks will be selected for Class X students and based on these the SSC examination will be held.

HSC examinations will be taken twice in two years. First students have to take part in the examination at the end of the first year on the subjects studied in Class XI. First year final examination marks will be saved by the respective education boards.

Later, the students will take the test again on the subject studied in Class XII. It is known that the results of HSC will be announced by adding the results of Class XI and Class XII examinations.

According to sources, work has started to change the curriculum from pre-primary to higher secondary levels. There will be no examinations until Class III.

From Class IV to Class VII, 60 per cent marks will be set aside for teachers' assessments. In addition, 70 marks in Class VIII and Class IX, 50 per cent in Class X and 30 per cent marks in HSC will come under teachers' assessments.

The education system will be seeing another change after 2012. Earlier in 1995 the country's education system was reformed.

In the light of the proposed change in the curriculum, the curriculum is now being developed up to the Class VII. Next year, textbooks will be handed over to students of only four classes. Initially, changes are being brought in Class I, II, VI, and VII textbooks.

The work of writing the syllabus of these classes will be completed by April 15. Then the textbook writing will start. The introduction of books in the new curriculum will be completed by 2024 up to Class X and by 2026 up to Class XII. Before that, in 2023, new textbooks will be available for Class III, IV, V, VIII and IX. Moreover, the pre-primary education will last for two years from next year.

This year its experimental application is going on in different schools of the country. If the new curriculum is implemented, the weekly holidays will be two days.

At present there is nothing in the syllabus about the final examination of Class V and VIII. Two tests, Primary School Certificate (PSC) and Junior School Certificate (JSC), are being conducted by the executive order of the government. It is known that there is no direction in this regard in the proposed curriculum.

Chairman of the NCTB Prof Narayan Chandra Saha said students are currently studying according to the curriculum introduced in 2012. The curriculum is reformed every five years worldwide. It is part of normal activities considering the needs and realities of the time. As such, the refinement needed to come earlier.

At present, students in Class IX are divided into science, humanities and commerce groups, he added.

But according to the plan, all students up to Class X will read the same textbooks. In these two classes they will get the opportunity to opt for pre-vocational education.







