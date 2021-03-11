Foolproof security planned for Modi, foreign guests: Kamal

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Wednesday hoped that no unwanted situation would be created in connection with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bangladesh visit to attend the programmes of the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

"We still don't have any information that any unwanted situation can be created during the Indian Prime Minister's visit. So, I am unable to say whether any unwanted situation would be created or not. We love Bangladesh, we love Bangabandhu. We don't think that anybody will disturb during his birth centenary programmes," he said when briefing media after a meeting of the sub-committee on security affairs held in the Ministry marking the celebration of the birth centenary programmes.

He said, "It's a democratic country. We all have the rights to free speech. Some people make some unnecessary remarks sometimes. Those are meaningless. I believe that no unwanted situation would be created. We sought cooperation from all to celebrate the programmes."

The Minister said several heads of state, heads of government, dignitaries and foreign guests will attend the 10-day programmes to be arranged marking the celebration of the birth centenary. To ensure their security and safety, stringent security measures would be ensured.

"Strict intelligence vigilance would be ensured in the hotels they will stay, roads and the places the guests will visit in between March 15 to 26. To ensure security measures, we have urged all including the political parties to cooperate during the period," he added.

The law enforcement and traffic authorities will chalk out the plans for ensuring security measures for the movement of their motorcade and restriction on general transport operations on the roads during their movement and inform the public beforehand about the plans.

A control room will be set up at the National Parade Square for coordinating the security issues. Emergency services will be provided to the people through the government's '999' emergency number if any unwanted situation is created during the period, he added.

Regarding the guests list, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam, who also attended the meeting, said the heads of state and governments of India, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Maldives have already confirmed their visit for attending the programmes.

Regarding security measures for the year-long programmes on the occasion, the Home Minister said security measures will be ensured at the places where the birth centenary programmes will be arranged.

The health issues will also be ensured due to Covid-19 pandemic. A total of 500 guests will be invited for every day's programme to attend the day's events. The invitees have to test for Covid-19 before joining the programmes. The reports of 48 hours with a Covid-19 negative certificate will be accepted for joining the events, Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury, chief coordinator of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth centenary celebration committee, said.

He also informed the guests will attend the programmes of first four days physically while programmes of other six days would be held virtually. The guests will attend the programmes using virtual devices. Some heads of state and government will also join the events virtually.







