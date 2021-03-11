Govt to import 3.5 lakh tonnes of rice

The government has decided to import 3.5 lakh metric tons of rice from India, Thailand and Vietnam under its Direct Procurement Method (DPM) to meet emergency state purposes.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, led by Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, on Wednesday cleared three separate proposals for procuring the 3.50 lakh tonnes of rice in its meeting held virtually with the minister in the chair.

While briefing after the meeting, Kamal said the

meeting cleared a proposal in principle for procuring 1.50 lakh metric tons of non-basmati boiled rice under DPM from Punjab State Civil Supplies Corporation (PUNSUP) of India to meet emergency state purpose.

The Food Ministry will also import another 1.50 lakh tonnes of non-basmati boiled rice under the same method from Sakonnakhon National Farmers Council of Thailand. At the same time, it will also import 50,000 tonnes of white rice from Southern Food Corporation (VINAFOOD) of Vietnam. The meeting has also cleared the proposals of the Food Ministry, he added.

Mustafa Kamal said the government is trying to procure rice from different sources so that no such problem is created if any source country or company failed to live up to its commitment.

"We are buying rice from various sources to minimize the risk factors," he added.

Replying a query, Kamal said Bangladesh envoys in India, Thailand and Vietnam would negotiate with the companies and organizations concerned to fix up prices of rice which will be imported.









