President Hamid gets first dose of Covid vaccine

Published : Thursday, 11 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

President Abdul Hamid receiving first dose of the coronavirus vaccine at his official residence Bangabhaban on Wednesday. PHOTO: PID

President M Abdul Hamid and his wife Rashida Khanam received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Bangabhaban on Wednesday .
"The President and his wife Rashida Khanam took the first shot of Coronavirus vaccine at 5 pm at Bangabhaban," President's Press Secretary M Joynal Abedin said.
Secretaries concerned to the President and his personal physicians, among others, were present during the vaccination.
Earlier, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina received the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine on March 4.
The premier inaugurated
the COVID-19 vaccination rollout in the country virtually at Kurmitola General Hospital in the capital on January 27.
The first shot of the Oxford-Astrazeneca developed vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India (SII) was administered to a nurse of Kurmitola General Hospital Runu Veronica Costa during the inauguration of the vaccination campaign.
Then four more people, including two doctors, a traffic police and an Army Brigadier received the vaccine at the hospital. Later, 20-25 frontline health workers also received the vaccine.
Meanwhile, countrywide vaccination campaign started on February 7 and over 40,13, 963 people have so far received the first dose of Coronavirus vaccine, according to health ministry source.
Bangladesh has so far received 90 lakh vaccine doses as a part of tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed on November 5 last year and a subsequent agreement signed on December 13 last year among Bangladesh government, Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd and the SII.     -BSS


