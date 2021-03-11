Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 11 March, 2021, 9:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Covid-19 infections on rise

Seven deaths, 1,018 cases in 24 hours

Published : Thursday, 11 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Staff Correspondent

The country saw 1018 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest daily count in two months, bringing the number of coronavirus cases to 5,53,105, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Seven more people died of Covid-19 across the country in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Wednesday, taking the death toll from the deadly virus to 8,496.
Besides, 1,264 patients were declared free of
Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 5,06,613 with 91.59 per cent recovery rate, the release added.
A total of 17,033 samples were tested at 219 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 41,97,970 samples have been tested in the country so far.
The latest day's infection rate was 5.98 per cent of the total tests though the overall rate in the country till date was 13.18 per cent. The mortality rate stands at 1.54 per cent.
Of the seven deceased, four were men and three were women. Four of them died in Dhaka division, two in Chittagong, and one in Barisal division. All the deceased died at hospitals.
The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victims' shows that 6,424 of the total deceased were men and 2,072 were women. The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 the same year.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
FTA can raise exports to India by 182pc: WB
Myanmar security forces surround, arrest protesters
DNCC recently introduced automated road sweeping machines
JS body concerned over transition from LDC to developing status
Bizarre twist in a murder saga
DMP Commissioner hospitalised with Covid-19
Police sue 98 people, arrest 28 over Basurhat clash
Kishore tells court tale of torture  in custody


Latest News
Man killed in Sirajganj as truck rams van
After 405 days, Roger makes winning return in Doha
Yahya Sinwar re-elected as Hamas chief in Gaza
Cardiac arrest Bangladesh’s No 1 killer in 2020
BNP demands reconstitution of EC
Dhaka's Victory Hotel explosion injures 3
Madrasa teacher arrested after video of beating student goes viral
High-level US dignitary likely to visit Dhaka: Miller
UAE now among world’s top ten tax havens
Covid negative report must to join birth centenary events
Most Read News
Gone are those days
DMP commissioner infected with COVID-19 despite receiving vaccine
6 new Covid-19 variant cases reported in country
One killed, 50 injured in Noakhali AL factional clash
The unsung heroes of New Market Police Station
Arrange separate compartment for women, children in trains: HC
Rehabilitate street children
Stakeholders blame matrix for faulty performance evaluation
Cartoonist Kishore files case petition over torture
N'ganj explosion: One burn victim dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft