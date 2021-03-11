Covid-19 infections on rise

The country saw 1018 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest daily count in two months, bringing the number of coronavirus cases to 5,53,105, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Seven more people died of Covid-19 across the country in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Wednesday, taking the death toll from the deadly virus to 8,496.

Besides, 1,264 patients were declared free of

Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 5,06,613 with 91.59 per cent recovery rate, the release added.

A total of 17,033 samples were tested at 219 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 41,97,970 samples have been tested in the country so far.

The latest day's infection rate was 5.98 per cent of the total tests though the overall rate in the country till date was 13.18 per cent. The mortality rate stands at 1.54 per cent.

Of the seven deceased, four were men and three were women. Four of them died in Dhaka division, two in Chittagong, and one in Barisal division. All the deceased died at hospitals.

The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victims' shows that 6,424 of the total deceased were men and 2,072 were women. The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 the same year.







