Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 11 March, 2021, 9:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Tahsan appointed brand ambassador of Evaly

Published : Thursday, 11 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Staff Correspondent

Tahsan appointed brand ambassador of Evaly

Tahsan appointed brand ambassador of Evaly

Popular musician and actor Tahsan Rahman Khan has been appointed as the 'Face of Evaly' (brand ambassador).
Tahsan will remain as the 'Face' of the ecommerce marketplace evaly.com.bd for next two years.
The official announcement was made at a press conference held in a hotel in the capital on Wednesday.
Tahsan Rahman Khan, Evaly chairman Shamima Nasrin, and Mohammad Rassel, Chief Executive of Evaly, among others, were present in the event.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tahsan appointed brand ambassador of Evaly
World Kidney Day today
N’ganj fire victim dies at DMCH
Grassroots Joyeetas become self-reliant for their will power
Sabrina Islam passes away
Barind people get safe water as govt. project implemented
Muktijuddho Moncho burns Mirza Fakrul’s effigy
1,07,463 administered C-19 vaccines till date


Latest News
Man killed in Sirajganj as truck rams van
After 405 days, Roger makes winning return in Doha
Yahya Sinwar re-elected as Hamas chief in Gaza
Cardiac arrest Bangladesh’s No 1 killer in 2020
BNP demands reconstitution of EC
Dhaka's Victory Hotel explosion injures 3
Madrasa teacher arrested after video of beating student goes viral
High-level US dignitary likely to visit Dhaka: Miller
UAE now among world’s top ten tax havens
Covid negative report must to join birth centenary events
Most Read News
Gone are those days
DMP commissioner infected with COVID-19 despite receiving vaccine
6 new Covid-19 variant cases reported in country
One killed, 50 injured in Noakhali AL factional clash
The unsung heroes of New Market Police Station
Arrange separate compartment for women, children in trains: HC
Rehabilitate street children
Stakeholders blame matrix for faulty performance evaluation
Cartoonist Kishore files case petition over torture
N'ganj explosion: One burn victim dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft